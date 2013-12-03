Court Hears Gina Rinehart Offered Her Daughter $25 Million To Walk Away From Lawsuit

Getty/ Paul Kane

Gina Rinehart’s daughter Bianca, along with her brother, is suing her mining magnate mum.

Today, The NSW Supreme Court reportedly heard that Australia’s richest person offered her a $25 million loan in return for withdrawing from the case.

Bianca and her brother John Hancock launched legal action against Rinehart days before a multi-billion trust she was in charge of was due to vest, claiming she had acted inappropriately.

According to the Australian Financial Review, a lawyer representing John and Bianca told the court she had been offered the money, which she rejected.

The court also heard a similar offer may have been made to another daughter, Hope Rinehart, who withdrew as a plaintiff weeks after the offer to Bianca is said to have taken place.

According to the Fin’s report, the $25 million was proffered through Rinehart’s bodyguard Kevin Withers around a year ago.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.