Chrysler Hedge Funds Forced To Identify Themselves

Death threats against hedge fund holdouts? Whatever.



During today’s bankruptcy ruling, the judge ruled that the non-TARP Chrysler bondholders must identify themselves by 10:00 AM tomorrow. Tyler from Zero Hedge has been live-twittering from the courthouse, and announced the judge’s ruling.

So far we’ve learned a few names, including Oppenheimer funds, but there are at least 20 involved.

