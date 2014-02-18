GUILTY: Court Finds Former Union Boss And Labor MP Craig Thomson Used HSU Money For Hookers

Craig Thomson leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 6, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty (File)

Former federal Labor MP Craig Thomson has been found guilty of a number of charges over the misuse of a union credit card during his time as national secretary of the Health Services Union (HSU).

Thomson, who lost his Central Coast seat at last year’s federal election, pleaded not guilty to 145 charges of theft and deception of $28,000 worth of expenses on the credit card between 2002 and 2007, including nearly $6000 spent on brothel visits in Sydney.

Magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg in the Melbourne Magistrates Court found Thomson guilty of defrauding the Health Services Union by using his union credit card to pay for sexual services.

However, Thomson was acquitted on a number of other misuse charges relating to expenses for adult movies at hotels, and air travel for his then spouse.

