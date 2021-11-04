UK court throws out case from 41-year-old who sued his parents hoping to force them to support him financially for life

The Royal Courts of Justice, London. Getty

A 41-year-old sued his parents hoping to force them to support him financially for life.

Faiz Siddiqui cited a “dependency” he said his parents caused by funding him for 20 years.

He failed. The judge said parents have no obligation to support their adult kids.

A UK court dismissed a case brought by a 41-year-old against his wealthy parents in which he aimed to force them to keep sending him money.

Faiz Siddiqui argued that his parents should be made to keep funding him for life, reversing their decision to stop sending him money after 20 years, The Times of London reported.

But the Court of Appeal dismissed the case, saying that “whatever the moral position might be, parents should be under no legal duty to support their adult children, however grave their need,” according to The Times.

The court was told that Siddiqui, an Oxford University graduate, has been unemployed for 20 years.

His parents had previously given him money, and let him live in their £1 million ($US1.36 ($AU2) million) London apartment, both the Times and MailOnline reported.

It is not clear exactly when his parents stopped giving him money.

Siddiqui tried to argue that them doing so for 20 years “nurtured his dependency”, leaving him strugglingwithout their support, The Times reported.

The parents’ lawyer said, according to the Mail Online: “It goes without saying that the parents are devastated that they are being put through this ordeal by their son and that they are being put to such enormous expense, particularly when set against their historic and ongoing generosity towards him.”

Siddiqui previously tried to sue Oxford University for not giving him what he said was too low a grade in his degree. That case was dismissed in 2018.