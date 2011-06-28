The Right Way To Drop Out Of School: Get Someone To Pay You $1,000,000 First

Coursekit cofounder Joseph Cohen and lead developer Dan Getelman.

Photo: Coursekit

Peter Theil is paying kids $100,000 over two years to ditch college.Three UPenn students, Joseph Cohen, Dan Getelman, and Jim Grandpre, one-upped the offer.



They raised a $1 million seed round from investors like Founder Collective and IA Ventures. Their startup, Coursekit, wants to do a better job of bringing courses online.

It’s Blackboard plus social networking, the founders say. They want Coursekit to become a resource where students and teachers can communicate freely.

The education space is definitely ripe for disruption, but our concern is this:

Do teachers actually want to talk to students 24/7? We image they like their free time as much as the rest of us, and most won’t want to be reachable beyond office hours.

