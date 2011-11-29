Coursekit, The Student-Made Blackboard Killer, Launches Today

Dan Getelman, Joseph Cohen and Jim Grandpe cofounded Coursekit

Photo: Coursekit

One month after Techstars Demo Day, Courskit has launched.We first wrote about the startup in May when the founders raised a $1 million seed round and dropped out of University of Pennsylvania.



Since then, the “more social Blackboard” site has been quietly testing the product at 30 universities across the country. It now has about 3,500 users and 80 college student ambassadors.

Courskit is a social network for higher education. It connects students with teaches using course management tools and social media tools. It gives academic instructors a free way to post materials and engage with students regarding the subject matter at hand at anytime.

But do teachers want to communicate with their students around the clock?

Founders Joe Cohen, Dan Getelman, and Jim Grandpe believe they do.

“Our goal is to turn courses into communities online. Because when that happens, amazing things follow: people share ideas, make new relationships, ask questions, and get to know each other,” said Cohen, Coursekit’s CEO. “It transforms the learning experience from something that happens twice a week into a continuous conversation.”

The company is headquartered in New York City. Its investors include Founder Collective and IA Ventures.

