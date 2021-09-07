Couriers Please urges shoppers to brace for potential delays with Christmas parcel volumes projected to double 2019 levels

Parcel service Couriers Please has predicted Christmas delivery volumes will more than double the levels faced in the December 2019 quarter.

The prediction comes as delivery services struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, supply chain constraints, and unprecedented parcel demand.

Chief operating officer Phil Reid has warned shoppers to be prepared for potential delays.

Parcel delivery giants Couriers Please has predicted delivery volumes in the months leading to Christmas will be more than double those faced in 2019, as logistics experts warn shoppers to order gifts early or risk further supply chain shocks.

With more than 8.6 million parcels delivered in the eight weeks since Sydney entered city-wide lockdowns, Couriers Please says current parcel volumes are already on track to surpass peak Christmas 2019 levels.

Given the likelihood of those restrictions lingering through the coming months, Couriers Please estimates December quarter delivery volumes will be 30 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

And this year’s Christmas delivery volumes will likely be 122 per cent, or 5.7 million parcels, higher than the levels recorded in late 2019.

“Since last year’s boom, we expanded the business rapidly, doubling our franchisee network and hiring hundreds more delivery drivers,” Couriers Please chief operating officer Phil Reid said.

“However, volumes continue to soar to record levels, and a second parcel boom this November and December is inevitable.”

The increasing Australian adoption of American shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday will also weigh on delivery services, a Couriers Please spokesperson said.

More warnings to prepare for delays

A massive uptick in online shopping has combined with global supply chain shortages, a strained shipping industry, and domestic coronavirus restrictions to impact local parcel deliveries.

To cope with soaring demand, Australia Post suspended parcel pickups from ecommerce retailers from Saturday through to Tuesday morning.

The pause, designed to bring deliveries “to a safe and manageable level,” came after some 500 Australia Post staff were forced to self-isolate after being listed as a close or casual contact of positive COVID-19 cases.

Rising vaccination rates are likely to have an impact on lockdown restrictions in the coming months, with the federal government flagging lighter public health interventions in the face of outbreaks.

However, logistics experts have suggested further ‘pauses’ may take place before Christmas as the nation’s delivery services meet unparalleled demand.

Shoppers should remain prepared for potential delays, Reid said.

Buyers should also keep an eye on notifications released by courier services, “who are updating delivery timeframes and communicating delays to the best of their ability.”

“It is important for shoppers to understand that couriers across the country are delivering more parcels than ever before, particularly as lockdowns continue in Australia’s two largest cities,” Reid said.

“While it is a challenge for the industry to keep up and deliver within timeframes, we do know how frustrating it can be for those waiting to receive essential and urgent items.”

While the influx of parcels may prove a headache for shoppers and distribution workers, the increasing adoption of delivery options has proved lucrative for those service providers.

In its 2020/2021 financial report, parent company Singapore Post states Couriers Please grew its revenue by 50.3 per cent.

Australia Post last month reported revenues for 2020/2021 had spiked by 10.3 per cent to $8.27 billion, leading to profits of $100.7 million.