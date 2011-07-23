Couric, Stephanopolous, Rose should follow Prince Andrew's lead

Prince Andrew resigned today as British trade envoy, in part, due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was forced to pleaded guilty to soliciting under age girls for prostitution. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, most of it served in a work release program. He has allegedly settled lawsuits with 7 of the underage girls, but there are rumours of many more young girls.

Media superstars Katie Couric, George Stephanopolous and Charlie Rose should follow the Prince’s footsteps for consorting with him, After Epstein got out of jail, he held a party for Pricne Andrew. Incredibly Katie Couric, George Stephanoplous, and Charlie Rose attended this event at the home of a registered sex offender. It seemed that they all wanted inside dope on the upcoming royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While the British press made a big fuss about Prince Andrew’s friendship with a sex offender, the American media has not said a word about three media superstars consorting with a pedophile. Couric reproached Congress for ignoring the problem of sex trafficking just two weeks later. I am, at a loss, at how she could do this with a straight face.

When contacted, sources close to Couric said, “She was invited to the party by publicist Peggy Siegal. She is invited by Peggy to many events. She was focused on the guest of honour, Prince Andrew, not the host. It is safe to say that she will not be attending events at Epstein’s house in the future.

Couric, Stephanoplous, and Rose need to explain and apologise for their attendance at the event or they need to go. Prince Andrew should not be the only one to fall on his sword.



