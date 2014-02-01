Billion-Dollar Startup Coupons.com Is Generating More Than $US100 Million Per Year And It's Going Public

Steve Boal, CEO of Coupons.com

Coupons.com just filed its S-1 for an initial public offering. The company, which lets users find a bunch of offerings then print them out before shopping, generated $US115 million during the first nine months of 2013. The year prior, it generated $US112 million.

It also has $US43 million in the bank and it’s trending toward profitability.

Steven Boal is the company’s CEO. Coupons.com received a billion-dollar valuation when it closed a $US200 million round of financing in 2011. The 15-year-old company has raised $US277 million to date from Greylock Partners and Passport Capital.

Here’s how everything is trending, per the S-1.

