Billion-Dollar Startup Coupons.com Is Generating More Than $US100 Million Per Year And It's Going Public

Coupons.com just filed its S-1 for an initial public offering. The company, which lets users find a bunch of offerings then print them out before shopping, generated $US115 million during the first nine months of 2013. The year prior, it generated $US112 million.
It also has $US43 million in the bank and it’s trending toward profitability.
Steven Boal is the company’s CEO. Coupons.com received a billion-dollar valuation when it closed a $US200 million round of financing in 2011. The 15-year-old company has raised $US277 million to date from Greylock Partners and Passport Capital.
Here’s how everything is trending, per the S-1.
