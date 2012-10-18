CouponCabin CEO Slams Kate Gosselin In Public Termination Letter

Photo: Getty

Kate Gosselin has officially been dropped as a contributing blogger at CouponCabin.com.While the “Kate Plus 8” star has been writing for the website weekly since November 2011, CoupinCabin CEO Scott Kluth published an open termination letter Tuesday on the company’s website:



A series of recent events have made it clear to me that Kate Gosselin and her contributions do not align with the authenticity which we set out to build almost a decade ago, and that Ms. Gosselin is simply not a good fit with the wonderful team and culture at CouponCabin.

It’s with this that I am writing to inform you of our decision to discontinue Ms. Gosselin’s feature blog on CouponCabin.com. Ms. Gosselin’s contributions garnered both positive attention and criticism, but as always, I respect and appreciate your candid opinions, which often encourage us not to lose sight of our mission — to help YOU save money.

The single mother of eight had blogged about everything from tips on how to cut kids’ expenses to her favourite mobile apps, but readers of the site don’t seem too bothered by Gosselin’s firing.

One commenter wrote, “It is about time. There was not ONE GOOD COUPON tip she EVER contributed to this … site. People aren’t reading this blog to read how tough she has it with 8 kids.”

Another post reads, “Finally! Her useless tips and self-adulation were annoying and promoted nothing. Sorry you wasted a year of your time and money on this fraud.”

But Gosselin doesn’t seem too upset by the firing, tweeting after the letter was published: “Good afternoon!I’m alive!I’ve been super busy working away!I’m having lots of fun and can’t wait to share!No worries..we will chat soon! XO.”

