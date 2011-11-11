Coupon Site Publisher WhaleShark Media Raises A Massive $150 Million

WhaleShark Media, which owns and runs a number of online coupon and deal sites, announced today it has raised $150 million from JP Morgan and Institutional Venture Partners.



The company facilitated $1.7 billion worth of sales in 2011. Its sites attract 300 million visitors annually.

WhaleShark Media sites have both Groupon-style deals and discount codes for websites.

The company plans to use the funding to acquire additional deal sites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.