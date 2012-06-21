We Bet Everyone Will Relate To These Embarrassing Money Moments

Photo: flickr/proimos

Having a credit card declined is officially the most awkward money moment American adults deal with, according to a new survey from CouponCabin.com.The site asked more than 2,200 consumers which financial situations left them most uncomfortable. Right behind embarassing card declines were chipping in on a group gift at work and splitting the bill at dinner.



Here’s what else had them squirming:

Feeling pressured to donate to a charity on behalf of a co-worker, family member or friend – 34 per cent

Saying no to giving money to a panhandler or beggar – 30 per cent

Feeling pressured to chip in on a group gift at work, like for a baby shower or wedding shower – 26 per cent

Sharing salary/wage amounts with co-workers – 25 per cent

Splitting a dinner bill or check with a large group of people – 17 per cent

Figuring out a gift to get a partner for special occasions, like a first anniversary or a first birthday together – 13 per cent

One survey taker shared his experience with an awkward work gift exchange:

“I participated in a Christmas gift exchange at my job, but I was the only one who didn’t receive a gift because we had an odd number of employees.”

Jackie Warrick, President and Chief Savings Officer at CouponCabin.com gives some advice on dealing with these situations: “Honesty is always the best policy. Respect your budget and trust your gut to make the right decision. Don’t feel pressured to spend money on something or share something you’d rather not, and expect others to do the same.”

