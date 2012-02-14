Say 'I Love You' With A Dozen Free doughnuts On Valentine's Day

Photo: Flickr/janicecullivan

If you’re looking for an affordable way to spread the love on a budget this Valentine’s Day, three fast food chains are serving up great deals on their guiltiest pleasures.First up is Dunkin’ doughnut rival Krispy Kreme. On Feb. 14, for every dozen doughnuts you pick up, you’ll get a stack of 12 V-day cards that are good for one free doughnut each.



If you’re on the prowl for some more savory savings tomorrow, no one will judge you for checking out Waffle House’s annual candlelit dinner.

The ubiquitous Southern diner is cleaning up its grease stains for the night, rolling out linen napkins and inviting couples to dine on the cheap with a bit of class (via/Slashfood). Unlike many restaurants, WH is offering its usual menu sans the V-day inflation rates usually running rampant this time of the month.

For the couples north of the Mason-Dixon line, burger chain White Castle has a special promotion: You’ll get a carnivore-friendly dinner for two and a free dessert with a reservation after 5 p.m.

Finally, don’t forget Pizza Hut’s still offering its $10,000 wedding proposal package through Feb. 14. If that’s not in your price range, you can still treat your mate to the restaurant’s new $10 pizza dinner-for-two.

