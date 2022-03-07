Ukraine’s government says nearly 4,000 couples have gotten married amid the war with Russia in a show of ‘spirit and strength of faith’

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces got married in Kyiv on Sunday. REUTERS/Mykola Tymchenko

Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice said nearly 4,000 couples have got married during Russia’s invasion.

In a Facebook post, the government said Ukrainians show “strength” amid Russian “armed aggression.”

It comes after a couple dressed in military fatigues tied the knot at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

The government of Ukraine reported that nearly 4,000 couples have tied the knot since Russia launched an invasion on February 24.

A Facebook post shared by the official account for Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice on Sunday said that 3,973 couples had gotten married during the war with Russia at the time of writing.

“No matter how hard the enemy is trying to destroy and break us, life goes on,” the post, originally uploaded in Ukrainian, reads. “During this time, Ukrainians have created almost 4,000 new families.”

“3,973 couples decided to formally strengthen their alliance during the war,” it added. “Despite Russia’s armed aggression, Ukrainians do not lose the spirit and strength of faith. The enemy will be destroyed! We will win!”

Alongside the post, the ministry shared several photographs of couples who registered their marriage during the escalating conflict with Russia. Two of the couples appear to have gotten married while the men wear military-style uniforms.

According to the government’s Facebook post, over 4,300 babies have also been born “in different corners of Ukraine” since the war with Russia began.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko congratulated the a couple. Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

Another couple made headlines by tying the knot at a wedding held next to a checkpoint in Kyiv on Sunday, according to The Washington Post. The publication reported that Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko was in attendance, who said “life continues and the people live and their love helps the war.”

Lesya Filimonova and Valeriy Filimonov were just “normal people” with zero plans to carry weapons, Klitschko said at the wedding, according to The Washington Post. But after the conflict broke out, they joined the Territorial Defense Forces as citizen volunteers for the Ukrainian military.

The couple got married at a checkpoint in Kyiv on Sunday. Reuters

“Here we have everything we love, and we have to defend it,” Filimonova, who was the head of a scout organization before the war, said. “We have no intention of giving it away to the enemy.” Like her new husband, she wore fatigues but dressed up for the special occasion by clipping a veil into her curled hair, the publication reported.

The couple had not seen each other since war broke out in February, the Post added. “It is hard to call it unconditional happiness in this situation, but we surely feel uplifted,” Filimonova said.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice and representatives for Mayor Vitali Klitschko did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov.