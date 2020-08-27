13 adorable photos of couples incorporating their dogs into their weddings

Living Radiant Photo/@livingradiant.photo Stephanie and Nate incorporated their adorable dog, Pete, into their wedding after their original plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many weddings have been cancelled or changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet couples are still finding ways to work their dogs into their ceremonies, big and small.

Photos show how one couple had their miniature best friend act as flower girl, while another chose to adopt their pup before their “minimony,” a term some pandemic-era couples are using for their smaller ceremonies.

When it comes to planning a wedding, many couples are looking to make the guest list a little fluffier.

In honour of National Dog Day, WeddingWire spoke with engaged and married couples about how they chose to incorporate their dogs into their big – or, during the pandemic, small – days, and shared the photos with Insider.

These couples aren’t alone – incorporating man’s best friend into weddings is becoming increasingly popular. According to WeddingWire, 38% of dog owners now incorporate their pups into their engagement and/or wedding day, and 13% of dog owners specifically look for wedding venues that are pet-friendly.

Here are 13 photos of couples incorporating their dogs into their weddings.

Dog owner and bride Lauren says she and her now-husband adopted their dog, Beans, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Lin Photography Lauren with her husband and adopted dog Beans.

After postponing their original wedding date, the couple decided to adopt Beans as a present to themselves. Beans eventually became part of the couple’s “minimony” photo shoot, complete with a bandana that read, “My humans are getting married!”

Rebecca shared that her dog, Annie, wasn’t supposed to be a part of her and her fiancé’s original wedding.

SarahLiz Photography Rebecca and her husband incorporated their dog, Annie, into their ‘minimony.’

However, when the pandemic hit, the couple found a way to make Annie a part of their special day.

A smaller celebration during the pandemic meant Annie could be involved, floral bandana and all.

SarahLiz Photography Rebecca and her husband incorporated their dog, Annie, into their ‘minimony.’

“Having her at our minimony was the best upgrade,” she said.

Some couples allow their dogs to steal the spotlight …

Paige Vaughn Photo This cute pup was there to greet wedding guests.

From the flower crown-turned-collar to the personalised sign, this pup certainly has a place of honour.

… while other dogs prefer to be behind the scenes.

Candice Budgick Photography Why not make man’s best friend your bartender?

Now, that is one cute bartender.

Kellie K said she had her dog, Reagan, act as the flower girl in the couple’s super-sweet ceremony.

Emily White/What Em Sees Photography Your dog deserves some of the spotlight too.

Reagan, an English cream mini dachshund, wore a white floral neckpiece for the occasion.

The maid of honour in Kellie’s wedding walked Reagan down the aisle.

Emily White/What Em Sees Photography Walking down the aisle.

The candlelit ceremony, which took place in 2018, was made all the more intimate and special with Reagan in attendance.

These brides were all smiles on their big day.

Evan Rich Photography The pups wore their finest outfits.

Their furry friends looked excited for the big day, too.

One wedding trend is to make man’s best friend the “dog of honour.”

Lauren Michelle Photography This couple had their adorable furry friend be the ‘dog of honour.’

Wearing a matching bandana, flower collar, or bow tie, your dog is sure to stand out, whether you’re having a big celebration next year, or a “minimony” now.

@livingradiant.photo Stephanie and Nate with their dog, Pete, on their wedding day.

After cancelling their large, 250-plus guest Italian wedding and changing their wedding date to July 2021, Nate and Stephanie decided to go ahead with a smaller ceremony in the meantime.

“Nate and I have been dating for 10 years and did not want to wait another year to get married, so we decided to have a small event keeping safety in mind with 14 people, on August 1,” she said.

The day worked out for the best, as their original wedding venue couldn’t accommodate Pete.

Living Radiant Photo/@livingradiant.photo Stephanie and Nate with their adorable dog, Pete, on their wedding day.

“Pete brings so much joy and happiness everywhere he goes and having him by our side to celebrate our love on our wedding day means everything to us,” Stephanie said. “Having a smaller celebration gave us the opportunity to spend our big day with those that mean the most to us including Pete!”

“Pete was our pseudo ring bearer and he stole the show in pictures after the ceremony. Nate and I’s favourite pictures from our wedding include our beloved Pete who looked magnificent in his bow tie,” she continued. “August 1, 2020, was not the day we ever planned or envisioned it would be, but it’s the day Nate, Pete, and I will always have puppy dreams about.”

Inviting dogs to celebrate the big day isn’t a new trend — last year, Florida bride Andee Krasinski had her bridesmaids hold rescue puppies instead of bouquets.

Cami Zi Photography Andee Krasinski holds her own dog, Mr. Boog Dinkleton, while members of her wedding party hold rescue puppies.

Krasinski and wife Tina decided to have the shelter puppies incorporated into their big day in the hopes that guests would fall in love and adopt them.

“They just so happened to have a dog who had given birth to 10 puppies, which is just the number we needed,” Krasinski told Insider. “It was very serendipitous.”

Each puppy received its own flower crown in Krasinski’s wedding colours.

Cami Zi Photography Krasinski posing with some of the 5-week-old rescue puppies.

While dealing with ten 5-week-old puppies can be a lot to handle, Krasinski told Insider they were relatively well-behaved and totally wowed their guests – so much so, that multiple puppies ended up being adopted.

Andee and Tina even decided to take one home, in addition to the two dogs they already owned.

“I know I’m just one person and I know Tina’s just one person,” Krasinski said, “but I feel like even the small impact we have will make a difference for us and hopefully for them.”

