Couples Are Now Throwing Elaborate Weddings With Everything But The Guests

Photo: H. treider via Flickr

The latest trend in nuptials calls for the standard wedding planner, three-layer cake, professional photographer, and wedding gown—but no guests, according to The New York Times‘s Alex Williams.With wedding costs spiraling and couples marrying at an older age, the negative connotation of eloping has worn off.



Some still flee to Las Vegas, but instead of an Elvis impersonator preceding over the nuptials, couples are booking a suite at the Cosmopolitan hotel with a wraparound balcony that overlooks the landmark Bellagio Fountains, then wedding in a private garden, sharing a three-layer cake for two, for example.

“It was almost like a glorified photo shoot for the two of us,” Carey Provost, who eloped with her husband Brian, told The New York Times. “We got to spend the whole day together, just the two of us, which almost made it more meaningful. There wasn’t a distant cousin or mother or girlfriend there adding stress.”

DON’T MISS: 13 Surprising Facts You Should Know Before Buying A Ring And Proposing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.