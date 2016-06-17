Tons of couples are asking guests to completely unplug at their weddings

The bride and groom might want you to leave your camera at home on their special day.

Unplugged weddings are becoming increasingly popular as more couples ask guests to ditch all technology during their ceremonies and receptions.

According to Pinterest’s 2016 Wedding Trends Report, searches for unplugged weddings have seen a 600% increase this year.

Some want to remind their friends and families to live in the moment.

Others want to avoid photography fails.



Wedding photographers celebrate the new trend, as they say guests have a tendency to ruin their professional photos while trying to snap iPhone pictures.

Too often people stand in the aisle of a church to get a good angle, hold up a cell phone during the first dance, or wash out the bride with a camera flash. These disruptions don’t allow photographers to capture special moments of the couple’s day.



If you’re invited to an unplugged wedding, respect the couple’s wishes. You might even find you enjoy the day more by not watching it through a three-by-five screen.

