A couple wore thrift-store clothing to celebrate their original wedding date after postponing their nuptials

Alison Weber The Weber family threw a fake wedding for Nikki Isdaner and Tripp Weber.

Nikki Isdaner and Tripp Weber had to postpone their August 2020 wedding.

Tripp Weber’s family surprised the couple with a fake wedding to celebrate the date they were supposed to get married.

The group bought suits, bridesmaid gowns, and a $US5 wedding dress from a thrift store for the celebration.

“It was the true meaning of what a wedding should be,” the bride told Insider.

Reid Weber introduced his brother Tripp to his future wife, Nikki Isdaner.

Nikki and Reid went to college together, and they both moved to New York after they graduated. He invited Nikki to join him on a night out, and Tripp was there, too.

“We hit it off, and the rest is history,” Nikki told Insider of herself and Tripp.

They got engaged in August 2019.

Like many engaged couples in 2020, Nikki and Tripp had to postpone their wedding

They were supposed to get married in August 2020 at Camp Mataponi, where Nikki works with her parents.

But in May, they decided to push the wedding to August 2021 because of the coronavirus.

Nikki Isdaner They had to postpone their wedding.

They planned on celebrating their original wedding date by going out to dinner as a couple while they were at the Jersey Shore with Tripp’s family.

“I didn’t want anyone to feel like they had to plan something,” Nikki told Insider. “I know everyone doesn’t know what to do or say. It’s such a weird time.”

Tripp’s sister, Alison Weber, said it’s in Nikki’s nature not to make a big deal about things.

“She’s the most positive, selfless person that I’ve ever met,” Alison told Insider. “We knew she wasn’t going to be sad about it or complaining like a lot of people would.”

So the Webers decided to do something to mark the occasion and make the day less painful for Tripp and Nikki.

They decided to throw the couple a fake wedding

Alison, Reid, and some family friends went to a thrift store the morning of Tripp and Nikki’s original wedding date, while Tripp’s father, Fred, distracted the couple with an errand.

The group bought suits, bridesmaid dresses, and even a wedding dress for Nikki. They didn’t look at sizes as they picked out items, so the group ended up with oversized clothes. The wedding dress cost just $US5, according to Alison.

When Tripp and Nikki arrived back at the house, they were greeted by their loved ones wearing the thrifted wedding attire.

Nikki Isdaner They celebrated together.

“I was more surprised than anything, and I was excited because it’s always fun to celebrate with everybody,” Nikki said of her reaction to the setup.

The family popped champagne and took pictures on the home’s porch while their neighbours cheered them on.

Surprisingly, the wedding dress fit Nikki like a glove.

Alison Weber They wore thrift-store wedding clothes.

“If anything, we kind of wanted everyone to look a little bit absurd, but of course she just looked perfect,” Alison said of her future sister-in-law.

The couple wore the clothes for the rest of the day, keeping them on while they headed out on the family’s boat.

Nikki told Insider she would be donating the clothes to her family’s camp, so none of the outfits would go to waste.

“Little girls are going to be wearing this dress for a play in five years, and I’m going to be cracking up,” she said.

The family spent the rest of the day celebrating on the Weber family’s boat

Alison said they didn’t have a set plan for the day aside from the outfits, but they enjoy spending time on the Weber family’s boat.

Nikki and Tripp love water sports, so they tried waterskiing and wakeboarding together in their wedding attire, which Nikki said was really fun â€” though the dress was heavy.

Alison Weber The Weber family threw a fake wedding for Nikki Isdaner and Tripp Weber.

“When are we ever going to be able to trash a wedding dress again?” she said. “I just went with the theme of embracing the day and having a good time.”

Alison documented the celebrations on TikTok, where the video has close to one million views.

Nikki credits Alison with making the day look so fun in the video, as Alison has been making videos of her family since the pandemic began.

“She has such a raw talent,” Nikki said of the youngest Weber sibling.

Alison Weber Nikki Isdaner and Alison Weber.

“She’s just so amazing,” Nikki added. “It’s really hard to pick a wedding videographer now because I just want it to be a 10-minute snippet of everything just like she made.”

Nikki said the experience gave her a new perspective on her wedding

She told Insider that her favourite part of the day was wakeboarding with Tripp.

“We just kind of looked at each other, and we were thinking the same thought,” Nikki said. “We just felt really lucky. It was almost like I could feel like we were reading each other’s minds at that moment.”

Alison said seeing how excited Nikki was made her day. “She was so happy, and it didn’t take much,” Alison said. “Everyone was just so grateful, and it was a really good time â€” just being together.”

Alison Weber The couple were grateful for the celebration.

Nikki also told Insider that the fun of the fake wedding day gave her a new perspective on her actual wedding.

“No one cared about what they looked like. No one cared about who was watching,” Nikki said of the day. “It was the true meaning of what a wedding should be.”

“I feel really lucky that we just got to celebrate and not even think twice and really enjoy it,” she said.

“When we do get married in August, I won’t stress out about the little things, and I’ll just remember how much fun this day was without all of those pressures,” Nikki added.

You can see more footage of the day here, and you can follow Alison on TikTok.

