A couple won free pizza for a year, then donated it to the hungry

When a Detroit couple won a year’s worth of free pizza — 52 pies, to be exact — they didn’t keep a single slice for themselves. Instead, they donated their winnings to people in need.
Hannah Spooner and Pete Kadry won a contest put on by the Little Caesar’s pizza chain and then gave all 52 vouchers to Covenant House Michigan, an organisation that provides aid to homeless children, Fox13 reports.
“I knew […] if I won it they would all be donated,” Spooner told the Fox13. “I just know that there are people out there who have nothing. And I don’t think I should be eating a year’s worth of free pizza when there are people who go hungry at night.”
An administrator at Covenant House offered her thanks to the young couple — and acknowledged that giving up free pizza basically requires an iron will.
“I look at young people and they believe it’s very important to give back to the community,” she said. “But I don’t know if they would give pizza back.”
You can watch their full interview with Fox13 interview here or below.
