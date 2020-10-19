Texas couple who punished 8-year-old by forcing her to jump on a trampoline in scorching heat and without water charged with murder

Odessa Police Department Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were both charged with the murder of Jaylin Anne Schwarz on October 12, 2020.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were charged with the murder of Jaylin Anne Schwarz on October 12, Odessa Police Department said in a statement.

An investigation found that Jaylin had not been allowed to eat breakfast that day either and was denied water because she “was not jumping” but it is unclear why she was being punished.

When officers arrived on the scene responding to a call about a medical emergency, they found Jaylin had died and recorded a temperature of 110°F and ground temperature of approximately 150°F.

The pair have been taken into custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Centre and jail records show that their bond has been set at $US500,000 each but it is known if they have a lawyer yet.

A Texas couple has been charged with the murder of an eight-year-old girl after she was forced to jump continuously on a trampoline in scorching heat and without water as a punishment.

An investigation into the August 29 incident found that Jaylin had not been allowed to eat breakfast that day and was denied water because she “was not jumping” but it is unclear why she was being punished.

When officers arrived on the scene responding to a medical emergency call, they found Jaylin had died and recorded a temperature of 110Â°F and ground temperature of approximately 150Â°F.

The final autopsy report delivered to the police department on October 8, listed the manner of death as homicide and the cause of death as dehydration, their statement added.

The pair were taken into custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Centre and jail records show that their bond has been set at $US500,000 each.

Jaylin’s online obituary states that she “was full of life, loved horseback riding, ice skating, and all things outdoors. She loved all people and animals, and was very interested in history and science.”

Jaylin Anne Schwarz was born on November 10, 2011, in Rockwall, Texas, to David Retherford and Alysha Anderton but was under the Schwarz’s guardianship at the time of her death.

Ms. Anderton had been trying to get access to Jaylin and her sister at the time and wrote on Facebook: “But I was too late. And all I can think about is her leaving this world not knowing how much I love her and how much I wanted her.”

“It’s not fair that they got so many memories with her and all I’m left with is a hole in my heart that’s so big that I’m completely numb and empty. A part of my soul has died and I will never be the same ever again.”

A GoFundMe campaign has also been created to help cover Jaylin’s burial and legal fees as well as Anderton’s ongoing battle for the custody of her sister, Jayde, and future costs arising from the trauma she sustained.

