They Joined BeautifulPeople.com Out Of Curiosity—And Found True Love

Photo: Jonathan Elwell

It’s been a whirlwind from the start for Jonathan E. and Dora M., who both joined BeautifulPeople.com in 2009.”We both kind of found it in the same way,” Jonathan said of the dating site aimed only at attractive people.



Both Jonathan and Dora had heard of the website and were simply hoping to meet new people and seek validation that they were attractive enough to be approved as members.

“We were both just curious about the site,” Dora said. “It’s a high-class dating site.”

That interest overcame any anxiety about the site’s membership policy, which requires current members to approve of any new additions to the site. Both said they were curious about whether they would be approved for the site and wanted the ability to peruse fellow members.

The pair started communicating in March 2010, when Jonathan was 28 and Dora was 29. In Sept. 2010, the couple kicked it up a notch and Jonathan decided to travel to London to visit Dora, who was living across the pond at the time. After the pair met in London, they immediately hopped on a plane and traveled to Spain.

“That was our first whole week together,” Dora said.

For their second trip together, Dora ventured to America, where she and Jonathan went to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, among other stops. It was during this trip that Jonathan proposed.

The pair also traveled to Egypt together the following June.

Dora will eventually move to America to wed Jonathan, saying she hopes to have her visa approved by August.

While their friends and family now approve of the couple’s impulsive relationship, at first they were concerned it was just an adventure and not a serious thing.

