A couple who got engaged after the NYC Marathon is desperate to track down one person

After running the first 17 miles of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Joe Duarte paused to propose to his girlfriend, Katie Mascenik, who was cheering him on from First Avenue.

Friends and family took pictures to commemorate the awesome mid-marathon moment.

Now, the couple is on the hunt to find a stranger who also watched the proposal, in the hopes that she has an even better picture of their special moment, Fox 40 reports.

Here’s a Facebook post from Mascenik’s sister, asking for help tracking down a woman in a blue shirt who can be seen holding an iPhone in the photo they already have.

They’re also looking for a man in a black hat who might have gotten a shot of the proposal.

“We didn’t get any clear ones and are hoping someone can help us track one down,” Mascenik’s sister explains in the photo’s caption.

The proposal happened at the 77th street and First Avenue, just past the Poland Spring water stop.

Unless these mysterious photographers are tracked down, it looks like Duarte and Mascenik will just have to settle for the photo they already have.

Though it looks like the happy couple might be ok without them.

