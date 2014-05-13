This Couple Had A Great Reason For Hiring A Social Media Consultant For Their Wedding

In March, W Hotels in New York City announced that it would be offering the services of a “social media wedding concierge” who could create a hashtag and use various social media accounts to document a couple’s wedding.

The Internet’s reaction was not kind at first, with many media outlets criticising the service as frivolous and even annoying. Plus, with a $US3,000 price tag, this service doesn’t come cheap.

But now that we’ve spoken with the first couple to hire the W’s social media consultant, we see how the concept could actually make a lot of sense.

Kerwin Guevarra and Sarah Winiarz aren’t getting married until October 4, but Alyssa Kiefer, global social media specialist for W Hotels, will help them to document each step of their wedding planning in the coming months.

The couple’s main motivation for hiring Kiefer was accessibility for their family. The couple has relatives all around the world, including Ireland and the Philippines, and having coordinated social media accounts will help keep everyone up to speed.

“We were essentially looking for a way to bridge our family members across the world. This way we can document every moment from day one and keep our families connected,” Guevarra said to Business Insider.

Their followers can get an inside look at each milestone, from the engagement to the ceremony itself, even if they can’t be there for it.

Post by Kerwin + Sarah Guevarra. "It's amazing how the social media space makes the world smaller," Guevarra said. "Every family member can connect to the accounts." One major criticism of the social media wedding concierge concept was that it would encourage guests to spend more time tweeting and Instagramming when they should be paying attention to the ceremony. But the couple thinks the opposite thing will happen with Kiefer in charge of posting quality content throughout the day. "We don't want our guests to be focused on posting things during the day," Guevarra said. "At the end of the day, it's about having fun and enjoying the moment." Plus, having a consistent hashtag will make it easy for the couple to relive the big day from a third-person's perspective. "It all happens so quick," Winiarz said. "This way we'll be able to see the whole family's reaction to everything that happens on our special day."

