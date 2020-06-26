A British couple turned their garden shed into an authentic and stylish private pub in just 3 days for $600

- A British couple transformed their garden shed into a fully functioning pub in just three days for £500 ($US620).
- Sadie Jones and Nick Threadgold told Insider how they ordered everything from Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, B&Q, and Wickes, and used things they already had to keep costs down.
- Jones was inspired by a similar garden pub she’d seen on Instagram, as well as wanting to create an enjoyable and safe garden for her teenage daughter and her friends as she has a brain injury.
- The pub, called The Stagger Inn, has an authentic feel and stylish design, and the family have enjoyed it every day since it was completed four weeks ago.
The family used to use the shed for storing bikes and cushions for their outdoor furniture, but, inspired by one she’d seen on Instagram, Jones had been saying for a while they should make the most of the size and turn it into a pub.
“We bought another smaller shed to put cushions in and the bikes are now in the garage,” she said. Threadgold was reluctant at first, but the couple’s friend Tim persuaded him to change his mind. So they got planning.
As an interior designer, Threadgold had not only the experience but all the tools required for completing the project without hiring anyone else.
The hardest part, Jones said, was sorting the electrics. But the couple has an electrician friend who was able to come in and help (through the garden to maintain social distancing).
With the fridges installed, the couple got to work using wood they’d ordered from Wickes.
No pub or bar is complete without a counter …
… and of course, every counter needs to have a bar flap for staff (or whoever wants a drink) to get in and out.
It was only right that a beverage or two were consumed while construction took place.
To create a British pub vibe, the couple cleverly thought to use brick effect wallpaper (from B&Q).
They decorated the walls with framed prints of old alcohol posters …
… an authentic mirrored bar sign …
… as well as a trendy neon “good vibes” light installation.
Knowing every decent pub needs a dart board, the family hung one on the inside of the door.
The other door features a tiny “spy hole,” for a speakeasy-style password entry system. “We have a lock on it as well, what with having three kids,” Jones said.
The couple ordered practically everything from Wickes, Amazon, and Facebook Marketplace and were able to use various things they already had.
“We got the beer dispenser from Beer Hawk, which we already had in the house as we have a bar there as well,” said Jones.
It took three people just three days to complete the Stagger Inn, and the whole project cost them £500 ($US620).
Fortunately, Jones and Threadgold have friends who were able to help them stock their fridges.
The couple know the owners of The Edge gin brand who kindly donated some bottles.
They have also been enjoying some flavored vodka. “Brisa Marina do bubblegum flavored vodka, and strawberry and vanilla vodka which is fab,” Jones said.
The Stagger Inn was completed about four weeks ago, and the couple have been in it every day since as they make the most of the British summer.
“We’ve done loads of projects in the house and garden to keep busy since lockdown,” Jones said. “Everyone loves it and we really enjoy having a change of scenery from being in the house.”
