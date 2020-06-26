A British couple turned their garden shed into an authentic and stylish private pub in just 3 days for $600

Rachel Hosie
Sadie JonesThe Stagger Inn.
  • A British couple transformed their garden shed into a fully functioning pub in just three days for £500 ($US620).
  • Sadie Jones and Nick Threadgold told Insider how they ordered everything from Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, B&Q, and Wickes, and used things they already had to keep costs down.
  • Jones was inspired by a similar garden pub she’d seen on Instagram, as well as wanting to create an enjoyable and safe garden for her teenage daughter and her friends as she has a brain injury.
  • The pub, called The Stagger Inn, has an authentic feel and stylish design, and the family have enjoyed it every day since it was completed four weeks ago.
The family used to use the shed for storing bikes and cushions for their outdoor furniture, but, inspired by one she’d seen on Instagram, Jones had been saying for a while they should make the most of the size and turn it into a pub.

Sadie Jones

“We bought another smaller shed to put cushions in and the bikes are now in the garage,” she said. Threadgold was reluctant at first, but the couple’s friend Tim persuaded him to change his mind. So they got planning.

Sadie Jones

As an interior designer, Threadgold had not only the experience but all the tools required for completing the project without hiring anyone else.

Sadie Jones

The hardest part, Jones said, was sorting the electrics. But the couple has an electrician friend who was able to come in and help (through the garden to maintain social distancing).

Sadie Jones

With the fridges installed, the couple got to work using wood they’d ordered from Wickes.

Sadie Jones

No pub or bar is complete without a counter …

Sadie Jones

… and of course, every counter needs to have a bar flap for staff (or whoever wants a drink) to get in and out.

Sadie Jones

It was only right that a beverage or two were consumed while construction took place.

Sadie Jones

To create a British pub vibe, the couple cleverly thought to use brick effect wallpaper (from B&Q).

Sadie Jones

They decorated the walls with framed prints of old alcohol posters …

Sadie Jones

… an authentic mirrored bar sign …

Sadie Jones

… as well as a trendy neon “good vibes” light installation.

Sadie Jones

Knowing every decent pub needs a dart board, the family hung one on the inside of the door.

Sadie Jones

The other door features a tiny “spy hole,” for a speakeasy-style password entry system. “We have a lock on it as well, what with having three kids,” Jones said.

Sadie Jones

The couple ordered practically everything from Wickes, Amazon, and Facebook Marketplace and were able to use various things they already had.

Sadie Jones

“We got the beer dispenser from Beer Hawk, which we already had in the house as we have a bar there as well,” said Jones.

Sadie Jones

It took three people just three days to complete the Stagger Inn, and the whole project cost them £500 ($US620).

Sadie Jones

Fortunately, Jones and Threadgold have friends who were able to help them stock their fridges.

Sadie Jones

The couple know the owners of The Edge gin brand who kindly donated some bottles.

Sadie Jones

They have also been enjoying some flavored vodka. “Brisa Marina do bubblegum flavored vodka, and strawberry and vanilla vodka which is fab,” Jones said.

Sadie Jones

The Stagger Inn was completed about four weeks ago, and the couple have been in it every day since as they make the most of the British summer.

Sadie Jones

“We’ve done loads of projects in the house and garden to keep busy since lockdown,” Jones said. “Everyone loves it and we really enjoy having a change of scenery from being in the house.”

Sadie Jones

