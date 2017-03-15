This couple travels the country in a tiny home they built for under $20,000 -- take a look inside

Alexis Stephens and Christian Parsons are a “go big or go home” kind of couple. When Alexis wanted to simplify her life and her surroundings in 2015, they removed the clutter, stashed their old photographs and Christmas decorations in a storage unit, and built the tiny home of their dreams.

Now, the couple is travelling the country making a documentary about tiny home owners finding community — in places big and small.

