A couple converted a 280-square-foot, double-decker bus from London into a tiny home. Take a look inside.

- Hope and Manny Hernandez convert people’s buses and vans into tiny spaces for a living.
- They recently transformed a 1957 double-decker bus from London into a modern tiny home for $US32,000 ($AU43,987).
- The couple said renovating the 280-square-foot bus was a challenge, but it now has an open feel.
By April 2021, they had set out to record their brewery stops and national park visits on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Realizing there was a need for renovators, the couple decided to make a career switch and fill that gap, the couple told Insider.
Today, they travel across the country in their bus and help people renovate their tiny homes on wheels. By the end of this year, they’ll have finished three conversions.
The couple was traveling in Massachusetts, and the bus was across the country in San José, California.
But it was a renovation the couple couldn’t pass up, the Hernandezes said.
So in September, they hopped in their bus and set out to California. The day they arrived, they started renovating.
Initially, the owner planned to spend $US30,000 ($AU41,237) on the conversion, but Manny said the final total came closer to $US32,000 ($AU43,987).
Since the owner didn’t have a vision for the bus, the Hernandezes had complete control over the design and style of the bus, Hope said.
They opted for a bright white base with accents of dark blue and gold.
“It has a little bit of a royal theme going on,” Hope said.
“It was scary, dark, and there were so many spider webs,” Hope said. “I vacuumed up at least 100 spider webs and spiders.”
The 1957 Bristol bus originally came from London, where, in its heyday, it navigated around London’s popular destinations like the Piccadilly Circus.
About two decades ago, it made its way to California, where it was used by a Girl Scout troop, Hope said. The bus switched owners again, and it sat abandoned on a horse farm for a while.
When the couple received the bus, it had elements from each phase of its past life. Hope said.
She found rules like “no spitting” and “you must have a ticket” underneath layers of paint from when the bus was functioning in London.
There was a bedazzled ceiling, star-themed staircase, and colorful paint chipping off the walls left behind by the troop.
The double-decker bus also accumulated plenty of dust and dirt from its time on the farm.
“We saw the potential right away, and within a day we knew exactly the floor plan we wanted to do to make it feel functional and open at the same time,” Hope said.
The couple decided to section the bus by floors. The first floor would be a living area with a kitchen, bathroom, and living room. The second floor would be the bedroom space.
They also gave the bus a fresh coat of its iconic, red paint.
After adding the new stairs, the couple created a nook for a wood stove that serves as a fireplace and warms the entire bus.
Hope also picked out a gold chandelier that matches other gold elements throughout the home.
The Hernandezes said they had to get creative with the first-floor layout since the double-decker bus had large wheel wells. So they added benches with secret storage space, which shape the living room.
“We wanted to give the owner a really big kitchen because she said she likes to entertain people,” Manny said.
Two countertops add up to 14 feet (4.27m) of counter space along with many traditional kitchen furnishings like a sink, stove, and fridge.
This prevented the couple from putting the bathroom in the back of the bus, but with its gold accents and fake marble tiling, it fits seamlessly into the space next to the kitchen, Hope said.
The compostable toilet can also be lifted out of the shower area, opening the space up more.
Behind that, there’s a partition that separates this bedroom from the main bedroom. In the main bedroom, there’s a queen-sized bed, closet, and storage space underneath the bed.
So they added cubbies underneath the queen bed, tons of cabinets, and secret storage space underneath the bus benches.
They added they learned so much from the experience and are proud of the finished double-decker.
“It was covered in dirt, dust, spiders,” Hope said. “And we made it something beautiful.”