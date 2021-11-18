A couple converted a 280-square-foot, double-decker bus from London into a tiny home. Take a look inside.

When the Hernandezes first stepped foot onto the bus, it was eerie, dirty, and filled with details from the bus’ past, the couple said.

Hope said that they hadn’t seen any pictures of the bus’ interior before they arrived, so they were “shocked” by the bus’ condition.

“It was scary, dark, and there were so many spider webs,” Hope said. “I vacuumed up at least 100 spider webs and spiders.”

The 1957 Bristol bus originally came from London, where, in its heyday, it navigated around London’s popular destinations like the Piccadilly Circus.

About two decades ago, it made its way to California, where it was used by a Girl Scout troop, Hope said. The bus switched owners again, and it sat abandoned on a horse farm for a while.

When the couple received the bus, it had elements from each phase of its past life. Hope said.

She found rules like “no spitting” and “you must have a ticket” underneath layers of paint from when the bus was functioning in London.

There was a bedazzled ceiling, star-themed staircase, and colorful paint chipping off the walls left behind by the troop.

The double-decker bus also accumulated plenty of dust and dirt from its time on the farm.