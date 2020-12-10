A couple transformed a basketball court into their dream wedding venue

Alex Lasota Breanna and Chris Arneson transformed a basketball court into a wedding venue.

Breanna and Chris Arneson couldn’t get married at the wedding venue they booked because of the coronavirus.

They ended up transforming their pastors’ basketball court into their dream venue in just under a month.

The finished space had a boho-chic feel, and it featured a flower wall, vinyl floors, an ornate altar, and string lights.

“It ended up being my absolute dream,” the bride told Insider.

Breanna and Chris Arneson have known each other since 2015.

Breanna Arneson The couple met five years ago.

“We met at church,” Breanna, 25, told Insider of herself and her husband. They were friends and dated casually, but they didn’t really get together until April of 2019.

The Washington-based couple got engaged in December 2019, after just six months of dating.

“It was a long journey, but we made it,” Breanna said.

Chris surprised Breanna by booking her dream wedding venue and photographer before they officially got engaged.

Breanna Arneson They got engaged in 2019.

Alex Lasota, Breanna’s dream wedding photographer, typically gets booked far in advance, and Chris knew Breanna didn’t want a long engagement.

To make sure she could have what she wanted for her wedding, Chris conferred with Breanna’s sister, mum, and best friend about her wedding preferences.

He then picked a wedding date in July, booked Lasota for their wedding, and nailed down Breanna’s dream venue so he could surprise her after he popped the question.

It seemed like he’d thought of everything.

But Chris couldn’t plan for the coronavirus.

Breanna Arneson The couple couldn’t get married at their venue.

By May, the Arnesons realised the virus would prevent them from having the 400-person wedding they had been imagining for July.

They toyed with the idea of postponing the wedding until 2021, but that didn’t feel right to Breanna. In June, a month before their wedding, they still weren’t sure what to do.

But when Chris and Breanna’s pastor jokingly offered for them to get married in her backyard on their basketball court, it was like a light bulb went off.

“I felt like I could envision it,” Breanna said. “I was like, ‘Let’s do this.'”

The Arnesons had just four weeks to transform the basketball court into a wedding venue.

Breanna Arneson The court would become their venue.

The court was pretty much a blank slate, with a fence on the outer perimeter. It was on a lower level than the rest of the yard as well.

Breanna and Chirs recruited the help of their parents and friends to turn the space into the perfect spot to get married.

Breanna’s dad helped with the project a lot. “This is your wedding,” her parents told her. “We’ll do whatever it takes to make this happen.”

“We were there all the time, working nonstop,” she added of her loved ones. “It was definitely a team effort.”

Building 10-foot walls around the space was one of the most difficult parts of the project.

Breanna Arneson They built a wall around it.

The team painted the walls white and used white vinyl flooring to transform the basketball court into a neutral space fit for a wedding.

The finished product looked like an entirely different space.

Alex Lasota The space was totally transformed.

The walls and flooring alone transformed the space, but the design efforts from Breanna and Chris’ wedding planner, GariAnn Hedquist of Tin Sparrow Events, took the DIY venue to another level.

The finished space had a polished, boho look. It was exactly what Breanna had been envisioning.

The ceremony took place on one end of the court under an ornate arch.

Alex Lasota The ceremony space.

The large arch was covered in neutral-toned flowers, adding a subtle pop of colour to the monochromatic space. Isaiah Ojeda made the arch and side pieces.

Simplified Celebrations provided the flowers for the event, while Sash Weddings Rentals & Decor and 15 Tables provided the decor.

Twinkly lights hung from the walls, acting as the cherry on top for the space.

One of the walls had a floral trim.

Alex Lasota The flower wall.

Not only were the flowers decorative, but they also helped to reinforce the wall, according to Breanna.

MKNEON made a sign for the couple that added to the wall.

The Arnesons also used drapes to section off the rest of the yard.

Alex Lasota They had stairs built for the event.

The draping allowed people to spread out more during the event, and it separated the venue space from the house.

Isaiah Ojeda built the stairs that led onto the court.

After the ceremony, the space was transformed again for the reception.

Alex Lasota The dinner tables.

The couple filled the ceremony space with tables for a seated dinner. The bridal party sat at a long table on the edge of the space, allowing them to look out at the rest of the attendees.

Breanna and Chris had their guests sit with people they knew, so no one had to sit next to a stranger amid the pandemic. They also had custom masks made for all of their guests.

Platinum Entertainment provided music for the ceremony and reception.

“It ended up being my absolute dream,” Breanna said of the finished space.

Alex Lasota The Arnesons loved their wedding venue.

“The wedding day was surreal,” Breanna said. “It was such a labour of love on everyone’s part to help it come together.”

“That in itself was so special because without everyone and without the hard work, it wouldn’t have happened,” she added. “It was honestly better than anything I could have ever imagined.”

Breanna and Chris’ pastors, Matt and Lisa Moult, who own the house, officiated the wedding.

“We built our own wedding venue, and it was our dream,” Breanna said.

Alex Lasota The wedding was a success.

The wedding ended up having around 60 guests, which adhered to Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

The large space also allowed people to social distance, and Breanna said none of the guests got sick after the event.

The wedding cost about $US35,000 in total. Breanna estimated that building the venue saved the couple a few thousand dollars.

Breanna said the way the wedding happened felt symbolic of her and Chris’ relationship.

Alex Lasota The wedding felt like an accomplishment.

“It was such a long process to even get there in our relationship,” she said. “We had known each other for so long and have loved each other for so long. It was like everything was worth it.”

“It’s worth it to not just take the easy route, but to fight for the vision and make it happen,” she added. “We built our dream wedding. We got married.”

Breanna wore two dresses on her wedding day.

Alex Lasota Breanna’s wedding dresses.

Breanna had dreamed of wearing a Berta wedding dress, as she was drawn to the floral patterns of their designs.

But when she tried on a clean-cut A&N gown, she knew Chris would love it.

She decided to wear both, sporting the A&N gown for the ceremony and the Berta dress for the reception.

Indochino designed Chris‘ ensemble.

Breanna also wore a veil during her ceremony and for portraits.

Alex Lasota She wore a veil.

BHLDN designed the floor-length veil, as well as the bride’s jewellery. Breanna wore Steve Madden shoes.

Labelle Glow did the bride’s hair, and Mika MUA did her makeup.

The bridesmaid dresses fit with the neutral colour scheme of the wedding.

Alex Lasota The bridesmaids’ dresses were neutral.

The champagne gowns, designed by Frames and Partners, fit in with the colours of the rest of the event.

Bailey and Gabby of Studio One did the bridesmaids’ hair, and Amy Rene MUA and Mckenna Malone MUA did the bridesmaids’ makeup.

Breanna said the ceremony was her favourite part of the wedding day.

Alex Lasota The wedding was intimate.

Seeing her friends and family members as she walked down the aisle was meaningful for her, especially because the guest list was so much smaller than what she originally planned.

Shrinking the guest list from over 400 to around 60 people meant that everyone there was really close to the couple.

“It was honestly better than anything I could have ever expected because it was our people closest to us,” she said. “Everyone was so supportive and celebrating us.”

The DIY venue had to be taken apart after the wedding.

Alex Lasota The venue had to be transformed back into a basketball court.

Chris and Breanna went on a honeymoon after their wedding, but their family got to work deconstructing the venue right after the event.

It took about a week and a half to take it all down, and Breanna told Insider that much of the hardware was able to be used again for a new purpose.

“We actually sold the vinyl flooring to another girl who wanted to use it for her wedding in Seattle,” Breanna said. And their friends and family took pieces of the wood walls to use for their own projects.

Breanna recommends people get creative as they plan weddings in the pandemic.

Alex Lasota The Arnesons think couples should get creative.

As Breanna and Chris started rethinking their wedding plans, Breanna said she struggled. She had been picturing her dream wedding for so long that it was difficult to let go of that original vision.

But once she did, she was able to create a wedding that was even better than what she thought.

“Don’t get discouraged,” she advised couples in a similar position. “Think outside of the box, and don’t be afraid to dream and do something different than what might be ‘normal.'”

Breanna said that one of the things she loves most about Chris is how supportive he is.

Alex Lasota Chris is supportive.

“He’s so supportive of absolutely everything that I do,” she said.

“I own a clothing shop, and he helps me with it all the time,” she gave as an example.

“He’s honestly just my best friend,” Breanna said of her husband.

Alex Lasota They’re best friends.

“Obviously there’s the romance and I love him so much, but also, he’s the first person I want to talk to when anything happens,” she said.

The couple really tries to be friends first and lovers second.

“I want to be more like him,” Breanna said of Chris.

Alex Lasota They’re pregnant.

“He’s so nice to everyone and encouraging and driven and hardworking,” she said. “He’s just amazing. He’s the best friend.”

The couple is expecting their first child in May 2021, and Breanna is excited to start the next chapter with Chris.

“He’s going to be the best dad,” she said.

You can follow Breanna on Instagram, and you can see more of Lasota’s work here.

