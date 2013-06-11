A New Jersey Couple Got Married At Ikea This Weekend

A New Jersey couple tied the knot at the Ikea where they met.



Shirley Stewart and Berkeley “Rashid” Smith got married at the retailer because it has special significance for them, according the New Jersey Star-Ledger.

Stewart’s daughter spotted Smith in the photo department and encouraged her mother to approach him but she resisted.

After an in-store investigation to determine Smith was single, her daughter approached Smith and asked for his number on her behalf.

There have been a number of weddings at Ikea locations, spokeswoman Olivia Johnson told the Star-Ledger.

Family, friends and a number of IKEA employees attended the Elizabeth, New Jersey ceremony.

