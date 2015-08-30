Here's how a couple turned their wedding reception into an epic surprise music video

At their recent wedding, Robert and Teresa Ly came up with an ingenious plan to surprise their 250 guests with an epic music video shoot. Now, the seven-minute medley is going viral with over 400,000 views.
Here’s how they did it.
To accomplish the shoot, the Lys gave each table of guests a manila envelope with instructions for a 'secret mission.' They briefed the guests for 10 minutes about their jobs, put them all in place, and then started filming.
The couple started out by lip-synching 'Love Is an Open Door' then moving through the reception room.
A group of friends and family members -- one with a plastic fake butt -- was waiting for them nearby. They started twerking as soon as the music switched to 'Anaconda.'
But that wasn't all. The Lys kept moving through the crowd for several more songs, including 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).'
Next, a full band was waiting to play along to a Maroon 5 song while the bride watched and two female guests danced on chairs.
It all came to a close when they performed a beautifully choreographed dance to Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud.'
