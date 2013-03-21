Couple Claims Reality TV Show Producers Trashed Their Hamptons Crib

Two homeowners in East Hampton have filed suit against the producers of an internet reality show that was filmed in their home, claiming they trashed the house and made the neighbours think they were running a whorehouse, according to Courthouse News.



The couple, Susan and Stuart Silverman of Brooklyn, allege in a new lawsuit that the producers of “pArty of 5,” an internet-reality TV show from Vice Productions, did $20,000 worth of damage, “ruined an expensive couch with sperm stains,” and destroyed their reputation with the neighbours.

In the suit, the Silvermans say they were told the home would be used to film a “family barbecue,” according to Courthouse News.

Instead, producers of the show allegedly threw raging parties on three nights last June, and then posted photos of half-naked women online, the suit says.

They supposedly found out about the parties from their irate neighbours. According to the New York Daily News:

Alerted by neighbours to the drunken bacchanal, the Silvermans raced east on June 23 to investigate. What they found was hardly the a barbecue for friends and family as Dade had claimed he was going to hold in the permit application.

“They found about 50 cars in the road, security guards checking IDs … and at least 100 persons all over their yard,” the complaint says.

They hired lawyers after seeing photos of their home online along with the description “Hamptons Vice Crib,” according to Courthouse News.

