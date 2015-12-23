A Florida couple is being sued over their insane Christmas display

The Hyatt family of Plantation, Florida, spends months decorating their home for Christmas. They put together an insanely elaborate display that turns their property into an amusement park of sorts.

“My son has promised to continue this tradition, and, you know, if I ever write a will, I’ll make sure he does,” Mark Hyatt told Reuters.

That display has now led to the Hyatts being faced with a lawsuit from the city, which wants to shut off their lights. City officials said that the display’s “carnival like” atmosphere doesn’t mesh with the city, and some neighbours have complained about the large crowds it draws.

“Why would you want to destroy something so beautiful and magical like Christmas?” Aaron Sykes, a visitor to the display, told Reuters.

The trial is set for April.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

