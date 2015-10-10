This Star Wars-loving couple staged a lightsaber duel at their wedding

A Star Wars-loving couple enhanced their traditional first wedding dance by breaking out in a lightsaber duel, and now video of the battle is going viral.

The video, first noticed by the Daily Dot, features newlyweds Robert Raven and his wife Rebecca. Robert, a screenwriter, posted the video on his YouTube channel in September.

At first, the couple starts out with a more traditional dance.



But after the first song ends, the couple break out the light sabers and music from the “Star Wars” films starts to play.



This pair has some serious saber skills. Check out the bride’s moves.



Don’t worry, the battle has a happy ending. The couple embraces for a kiss while their guests applaud.



You can watch the entire video here or below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.