A couple received an anonymous note calling their unpainted house an "eyesore," then they received over $48,000 to help with repairs

Johner Images Men painting a house. (The house pictured is not the Curcuru’s.)

Jimmy and Marilyn Curcuru received an anonymous note shaming them for their unpainted house and calling it an eyesore.

Marilyn is bedridden with multiple sclerosis and Jimmy survived a quadruple bypass surgery and the closure of his framing business.

Since the note was posted on Facebook, the couple has received more than $US48,000 in donations toward repairs.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Jimmy Curcuru received an anonymous note in his mailbox shaming him for his unpainted house, he was “very upset” because the person “didn’t have the nerve to sign it,” he told CNN.

Curcuru, 71, and his wife Marilyn, 72, have lived in the Gloucester, Massachusetts, house for 50 years. They have been unable to keep up with repairs due to health and employment issues.

Curcuru had a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery in 2006, after which he developed kidney problems. Marilyn has multiple sclerosis and has been bedridden for about four years, according to CNN.

“I used to enjoy working on the house when I could, but now it’s hard for me to do it,” Curcuru told the Washington Post. “It’s not a good idea for me any more to get up on a ladder.”

Meanwhile, Curcuru, who once owned a framing business, retired from his part-time job at a hardware store due to the pandemic and to be able to spend more time with his wife.

When Curcuru’s daughter, Michelle Curcuru Baran, heard about the note, she posted it on Facebook, saying, “To my concerned neighbour, thank you for letting me know my house needs to be painted. Guess what? I know. I’ve been working on it for almost four years,” she wrote.

“I myself always drive by houses that look like mine and wonder what’s up in their lives,” she added. “I don’t judge them not knowing what they may be going through.”

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $US48,000, more than half the goal

Right away, people offered to paint the house and, soon enough, the even mayor asked how she could pitch in. A GoFundMe page had more than $US48,000 in donations as of Sunday afternoon. The page’s organiser, Robert Cluett, a neighbour, said its goal is $US82,620.

The money will pay for the paint job, new windows, and fixes to the leaky roof and rotted siding, Baran said told CNN.

In donating as little as $US5, people have commented on why giving their money toward the couple’s home is meaningful.

“I donated because we could all use a little more kindness!” one wrote.

“Dear Jimmy and Marilyn, good neighbours are everywhere,” another donor said. “The real eyesore is the pathetic, ignorant, cowardly neighbour that left the note. I wish you all the best. Peace.”

On August 27, the couple’s neighbour expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Curcurus.

“Thanks so much to each and every one of you who felt compelled to help this family. That is all of you who have donated from $US5 – $US5,000. The family feels blessed and knows that amidst these uncertain times that giving any amount comes from those with a truly loving and charitable heart. It has been proven once again that there are more good people in this world than bad. WE LOVE YOU!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.