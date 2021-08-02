A Chicago couple sent a $240 invoice to their ‘no call, no show’ guests who did not attend their destination wedding, report says

A couple sent an invoice to their guests who failed to show up to their wedding.

The $US240 ($AU328) bill sent to the guests was to cover the costs after not giving a proper heads up that they would not be attending, the couple said.

The invoice sparked a heated debate online earlier this week.

A couple sent an invoice to their guests, who RSVP’d, but did not end up showing up to their destination wedding.

The invoice charges the “no call, no show” guests $US240 ($AU328) for failing to show up to their wedding reception in Jamaica. A photo of the bill shared by Huff Post senior front page editor Philip Lewis garnered mixed reactions from people on Twitter earlier this week.

“This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount,” the invoice says. “The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance.”

The New York Post identified the couple behind the viral invoice as Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee from Chicago. Simmons originally posted the bill on his Facebook page with the hashtag “#PETTY POST,” according to the report.

He told the Post that it was petty “but I am not some trifling person who is going to bill somebody.”

The groom expressed that the situation was less about the money and more about the principle about not getting a heads up from the guests that they were not going to attend especially after paying for plus-ones, the outlet reported.

“Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come, can you make it?,’ and they kept saying ‘Yes,” Simmons told the Post. “We had to pay in advance for Jamaica – this was a destination wedding.”