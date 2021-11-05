A couple selling Prince Charles’ former estate for $6.7 million say its next buyer must be OK with the royal stopping by to fish

Brimptsmead Estate at Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England. Courtesy of Knight Frank

A couple who purchased an estate from Prince Charles say he is legally allowed to fish on the land.

Brimptsmead, located in Dartmoor National Park, is now on sale for around $US6.7 ($AU9) million.

According to Knight Frank, Charles can continue to legally fish on the estate with 24 hours’ notice.

A couple who purchased an estate from Prince Charles 27 years ago are now selling the property, but say its next buyers must accept that the royal can go fishing there.

A representative for real estate agent Knight Frank told Insider that Brimptsmead estate is located in Dartmoor National Park, in Devon, England, and is on sale for £4.95 million, or around $US6.7 ($AU9) million.

They added that since construction was completed in 1906, it has been owned by the Duchy of Cornwall – an estate that funds “the public, charitable and private activities of the Prince of Wales and his family,” according to its website.

The property listing notes that the six-bedroomed Edwardian home has six bathrooms, seven reception rooms, and a party barn. It also has a new 26,000 clay-tile roof, 120 hand-crafted leaded light mullion windows, polished granite floors, and bespoke oak paneling.

The listing adds that the 9.22-acre estate consists of two cottages, paddocks, woodland, a bank of the River Dart with fishing rights, and direct access to the moor.

After its sale in 1994, a legal quirk meant that Charles retained access to these fishing rights. “A quirk remaining from the previous ownership allows his royal highness to retain the right to fish on the property’s riverbank as long as 24-hour notice is given,” a representative for Knight Frank told Insider.

They added that over the years, there have been several famous visitors to Brimptsmead, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes, and Percy Fawcett, a renowned archaeologist.

“The estate is surrounded by a national park still owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, making the sale of a freehold property a very unusual opportunity in the area,” they said.

CNN reports that the couple has not had any such visits from the heir to the British throne, but it remains within his legal rights.

Clarence House did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.