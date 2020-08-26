A couple re-creates looks worn by iconic characters to take photos that could be scenes from your favourite films

Rachel Martino Rachel Martino and Leo Camacho pose as famous couples in their photos.

Rachel Martino and Leo Camacho have been doing photo shoots together since they started dating in 2019.

They re-create famous duos in their photos, using Photoshop to make otherworldly scenes from films.

They have posed as characters from “The Little Mermaid,” “Peter Pan,” “Star Wars,” and more, with their photos getting millions of views on TikTok.

Rachel Martino and Leo Camacho met on a Disney cruise.

Rachel Martino Rachel Martino and Leo Camacho met in 2019.

Martino and Camacho are both influencers, and they were invited on a cruise in March 2019 as a result.

They ended up chatting on the cruise, and they discovered that Martino liked cosplaying as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” and Camacho often dressed up as her love interest, Eric.

They decided to do a photo shoot together as the characters, and their relationship developed from there.

Photography plays a big role in both Martino and Camacho’s work.

Rachel Martino They take photos together.

Martino is a fashion blogger, so she’s constantly taking pictures of her ensembles or posing for photos to share with her followers.

Camacho, on the other hand, has covered everything from video games to cosplay, and he has experience as a graphic designer.

They said they make each other better, as Martino helps Camacho understand posing and photo composition, while Camacho shows her all the possibilities involved in their work with editing.

The couple started posing as famous duos soon after they started dating.

Rachel Martino Sandy and Danny from ‘Grease.’

Martino and Camacho would pose together as iconic duos, like Sandy and Danny from “Grease.”

They were shooting at locations that looked similar to backdrops from famous films, which can be time-consuming.

They found a carnival to use as their scenery for this “Grease”-inspired photo shoot.

Their posed photos got more involved over time, as was the case with this “La La Land” shoot.

Rachel Martino Mia and Sebastian from ‘La La Land.’

The couple told Insider they like to study the characters they’re going to dress up as before each photo shoot.

Ahead of their “La La Land” shoot, they watched the film, listened to its soundtrack, and even practiced the dances from the movie before they actually took their photos.

They also scouted the perfect location in Los Angeles, California, to ensure it looked as similar to the film as possible.

But the coronavirus pandemic prevented the couple from being able to go out and take photos, so they had to get creative.

One day, Camacho got the idea to transform Martino into a cyborg using Photoshop.

Leo Camacho A cyborg.

“When quarantine hit, we were obviously extremely limited,” Martino said.

“And we were bored out of our minds,” Camacho added. After they spent some time at home, he started imagining a photo in which Martino was a cyborg, and he asked her to pose with him in his apartment.

After they posed together, Martino took to Photoshop to transform his partner into a robot. The image turned out exactly as he planned.

Martino was amazed by the finished result, and she immediately started imagining other shoots they could do using Photoshop.

Camacho said the response from their followers was “overwhelming,” so they knew they had to keep creating.

The couple has been dressing up as iconic duos from popular movies ever since.

Rachel Martino Ben and Rey from ‘Star Wars.’

“I’ve always loved doing these photo re-creations of scenes from TV and movies,” Martino said. “And I think that during quarantine, we just realised just how far we could take it with both of our skill sets.”

Martino is the expert when it comes to photography, while Camacho uses his editing skills to transform their pictures into fantasy scenes. He typically uses stock imagery as a basis for elements in the finished product, combining it with the original image they took.

They shoot all of their photos in their apartment, mostly using costumes and set pieces they already own.

The experience has helped both Martino and Camacho develop their photography skills.

Rachel Martino Belle and the Beast from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Camacho said that he’s exploring Photoshop in ways he never has before.

For instance, he had to turn himself in the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast” for this shoot, and he hand-painted every hair onto himself.

He’s also learning about how to better stage photos so they’re easier to edit later with Martino’s help.

Likewise, Martino describes herself as a Photoshop novice, but watching Camacho and working with him is improving her skills. She’s also taking classes online to further her education.

Martino and Camacho told Insider they come up with their ideas for photo shoots together.

Rachel Martino The Addams family.

They have a shared notes page and shared image folder on their phones where they add photos that inspire them.

They also discuss characters they like and have an interest in re-creating, working together to come up with a concept that would actually work.

Their followers also give them suggestions for new photos, or sometimes they are inspired by outfits they already own.

For instance, the couple did a “Zelda”-inspired shoot because of a costume Camacho already had.

Rachel Martino A scene from ‘Zelda.’

“I had this whole costume for the ‘Legend of Zelda’ that I never shot,” he said. “It was a really elaborate costume, and I always wanted to do something special with it.”

Martino had a purple dress that would complement the costume, leading them to create this photo.

Martino and Camacho typically spend around $US100 on a shoot, doing their best to use what they have before spending money.

Martino and Camacho’s work can be time-consuming.

Rachel Martino Eric and Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid.’

The couple said it takes them a few days to plan a shoot, particularly if they have different visions for it. They typically sketch out what they have in mind to make sure they’re on the same page.

They then take around 30 minutes to get ready, and the shoot itself takes around 45 minutes.

But editing takes hours. Camacho said he usually averages around eight to 10 hours of editing, but some of their photos can take as long as 16 hours.

This “Little Mermaid” photo is one of the couple’s favourites, both because the editing work was intensive and it spoke to the beginning of their relationship.

They use natural lighting for their shoots.

Rachel Martino Mary Jane and Spider-Man.

Right now, they typically do their shoots around 5 p.m. to “get that kind of nice, even low light in the sky,” Martino said.

However, they told Insider they hope to use more elaborate lighting in the future as they keep getting more creative with their shoots.

Martino and Camacho work to ensure they’re both spotlighted in their photos.

Rachel Martino Captain Hook and Tinkerbell from ‘Peter Pan.’

For instance, in this photo, they wanted to make sure both Captain Hook and Tinkerbell were integral to the image despite being different sizes.

The couple said they sometimes have conflict when trying to figure out how to set up a shoot, but it always leads to better work.

“It definitely widens the breadth of knowledge that we have combined,” Camacho said of working together. “That’s the real power. Together, there aren’t very many blind spots. We can do so much.”

He also said he’s proud that their work sheds light on the cosplay community. “We take a lot of pride in legitmising that hobby,” he said. “It isn’t just dressing in a costume in your mum’s basement. We’re creating works of art.”

Martino and Camacho share behind-the-scenes looks at their photo shoots on Instagram and TikTok.

Rachel Martino Flynn Rider and Rapunzel from ‘Tangled.’

Martino’s TikToks are particularly popular, with some of them having millions of views.

“Showing the complexity of the process gives you a whole new level of appreciation for the end result,” Camacho said. “I think her videos show that approachability.”

Martino also pointed out that the voice-overs make TikTok perfect for cosplaying, which is another reason their content works so well on the platform.

Camacho said he loves editing, while Martino said her favourite part of their process is when they post the photo together.

“We always hold hands and post at the exact same time,” she said. “I like sitting on the couch and getting that feedback. It’s just so exciting to see people so invested in it and so excited about it.”

Martino and Camacho plan to keep making stunning photos together.

Rachel Martino Gaston from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

The couple’s re-creations get more complicated over time. For instance, to make this photo inspired by “Beauty and the Beast,” Camacho had to combine three separate photos into one.

Camacho told Insider he wants to make these kinds of re-creations his full-time work, aiming to work with more people going forward. His ultimate goal would be to work on bigger projects, like movie posters.

Martino, on the other hand, hopes these creations are part of her work, but she’s still committed to her fashion blogging. “This is just a part of my content that I love doing, and it’s so much fun to do with my partner,” she said.

You can follow Martino on Instagram and TikTok, and you can follow Camacho on Instagram.

