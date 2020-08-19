As RV living surges in popularity, a couple who's lived on the road for 5 years says the increased demand at parks is forcing them to quit RV life

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Kyle and Olivia Brady.

In 2015, Kyle and Olivia Brady moved into an RV camper, and they have travelled the US for five years.

In 2019, they welcomed their first daughter, which made their RV feel cramped.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit, the couple said they could not find anywhere to park their RV because the roads became too crowded with new RVers.

Since travelling has become so frustrating, the Bradys said they have decided to quit RV life and move into a traditional home.

RV companies have reported an upswing in sales during the pandemic – manufacturer and dealer Marathon Coach said it expects a 30% growth in sales compared to 2019.

Five years ago, Kyle and Olivia Brady set out on the open road in their 16-foot RV camper, and they experienced adventure and “sheer exhilaration the whole time.”

Recently, however, that excitement has worn off, and they say the coronavirus has transformed their life on the road. Now the Bradys, who run an RV lifestyle blog, are quitting RV life and moving into a traditional home.

During the pandemic, motorhomes have become a popular vacation option among Americans, and the Bradys’ experience comes as RV manufacturers report seeing a surge in demand.

Keep reading to learn more about their life on the road and what made them decide to give it all up.

In 2015, Kyle and Olivia Brady were living in a traditional home in Alabama when they got an itch to travel.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Olivia and Kyle Brady.

The couple was inspired by a few friends who went on a month-long road trip out west. But the Bradys didn’t want to go away for just one month – instead, they wanted to travel more long term.

In 2014, they gave themselves a deadline of one year to make it happen. During that year, they worked hard and saved a lot of money.

“We had very little savings at that point,” Kyle Brady said. “We had no idea what RVing or camping involved. Neither of us RV-ed in the past nor gone camping very often. That year was: work as hard as we can and save up as much money as we can. [We also] pretty much watched hundreds of YouTube videos about what RV life even is.”

They bought a 16-foot Fiberstream camper from the ’80s for $US5,000 and then renovated it for an additional $US2,500.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady The RV camper.

Kyle and Olivia enlisted the help of a friend to renovate the camper, but they also relied on YouTube videos to learn how to turn their new camper into a livable home on wheels.

“We gave it a 3-inch lift, we put solar panels on it, and we added a composting toilet,” Kyle said. “Really, we just tried to get it as prepared as possible to be able to camp in RV parks but also to spend time off-grid, too.”

In 2015, they finally hit the open road and started their nomadic lifestyle.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady The camper on the road.

In the beginning, the couple traversed the country quickly, exploring every inch of the landscape, trying to take in every sight they could. Kyle said they got to a point where they were in “epic overload” because they were seeing so many magnificent things every day.

“For the first six months to a year, it was a taste of freedom that we never had before, and, in that way, we will never be able to have again,” he said. “It was full of adventure, it was full of scenery that we’ve never seen before. It was just sheer exhilaration the whole time.”

After the first year, they slowed down and started living within different communities for a longer time.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady The couple’s new Airstream.

Instead of constantly hitting the road, the Bradys parked their Fiberstream – and eventually their upgraded Airstream – in different communities and stayed there for several weeks at a time.

“Olivia and I are very free spirits, so for us, there wasn’t a huge learning curve to live in 16 feet of space and travel around,” he said. “Adventure made up for all of it. It was easy for us because there was so much freedom and adventure built around it.”

While they had no problem adapting to RV life in the beginning, the struggles began in 2019 when they had their first child, Nora.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Olivia and Nora.

Since there are no barriers or doors in their RV, it was very difficult to create a space for Nora. When she went to sleep, Kyle and Olivia had to be careful to not make a sound.

“It was a new experience for us on so many levels,” he said. “It was probably the biggest driving factor into getting re-acclimated to life in a house, and it was one of the tipping points to make the decision to get off the road.”

More changes took place in the Brady family when the coronavirus hit the US.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Inside their RV started to feel cramped.

In recent months, people have turned to RVs as a way to vacation because it is considered a safer way to travel amid the pandemic. In fact, Airstream found there has been an 11% increase in sales between May 1 and May 21 when comparing it to last year’s numbers. Marathon Coach also said it expects a 30% growth in sales compared to 2019, Business Insider previously reported. The RV Industry Association predicts that 46 million people will take an RV trip in the US this year.

While on the road, Kyle said he has seen “a steady growth in RV popularity.”

The Bradys said they have found RV parks completely overrun with people, and they have struggled to find places to book.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Inside the RV.

During the pandemic, they decided to continue travelling while practicing social distancing. They said the first week they had reservations at RV parks, but in the second two weeks, they couldn’t find a place to park.

Some parks, such as the California State Parks, have reported an increase in demand. In 2019, California’s park service had 54,825 reservations between February 1 and March 11. This year, there’s been an increase in reservations, jumping to 97,417.

“Everyone is going to RV parks, national parks, and campgrounds, so it was literally impossible for us to make a reservation on our last trip out,” Kyle said. “We felt so frustrated.”

Since the RV parks are crowded, Kyle and Olivia said they could not enjoy amenities, especially because of the risk of exposure.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Olivia visiting crowded places.

At RV parks, the pools were always crowded, according to the Bradys. The national parks were not different. Kyle said when he did visit those crowded places he didn’t get to enjoy them because he had to “pull back” for safety concerns.

“We are on the cautious side, trying social distance, but we felt that certain parts of the country were loosey-goosey,” he said. “Being mixed with people who had all different kinds of standards wasn’t what we were interested in. We wanted to control our situation a little bit better. RVing was not allowing us to do that because of our exposure to the public.”

Likewise, it’s near impossible to boondock, or park for free, at certain campsites, according to Kyle Brady.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Boondocking became difficult too.

Those who don’t want to pay for RV parks chose to boondock instead. To Kyle, one of his favourite parts of living on the road was that he could park his RV for free at these boondocking sites. He said it “blew my mind” to learn that these places were available, but now they are hard to come by.

“A lot of people are going to these free campsites or boondocking sites, which, maybe in the first year or two, it wasn’t so crowded at some of these places,” he said. “We would revisit them three or four years later, and they would be a little more crowded. Right now, they are being overrun to the point that they are being shut down. That’s discouraging.”

Additionally, they said this “new normal” has transformed the community and friends they have made over the last five years.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady The camper in Zion.

Kyle and Olivia said they were surprised by the number of friends they made on the road. They would run into friends all over the country while travelling. Now, that isn’t the case.

Kyle said at least five couples that he knows has decided to stop RVing full time and instead live a more traditional lifestyle because of the “new normal” on the road. Since their community is no longer on the road with them, Kyle said it was easier to make their decision to follow suit.

“RV life was no longer serving the same purpose it did five years ago when we began,” Kyle Brady said.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady Olivia in Canyonlands.

“For us, it was a perfect storm of wanting to serve out family’s needs, being frustrated with the lack of freedom, and needing a change of pace,” he said.

He added, “Those things that make us feel free at some point eventually always come to imprison us. Whenever that happens, we know it’s time to change.”

For now, they are taking a step back from RV life, but Brady said they will always be RVers.

Courtesy of Kyle Brady The Bradys’ RV in Sedona.

Right now, they are renting a traditional home in Alabama with plans to buy one in the future. As for their Airstream, it’s locked away in storage in hopes of using it part-time.

“We just want to use it for recreation,” Kyle said. “We want to be able to enjoy the RV as a way to get out there and explore – not to make it feel like our home anymore. We want the RV [recreational vehicle] be true to its name going forward.”

