Couple Fined $US250 Each After Pleading Guilty To Having Oral Sex In Their Plane Seats

A man and a woman have each been fined $US250 after having oral sex while in their seats during an Allegiant Air flight from Medford, Oregon to Las Vegas in June.

Christopher Martin of Las Vegas and Jessica Stroble of Medford pleaded guilty in absentia to a federal misdemeanour charge of disorderly conduct, according to Oregon’s Mail Tribune.

The charges were more serious at first, the Tribune reports:

The pair initially were charged with a federal misdemeanour crime of lewd, indecent and obscene acts on an aeroplane. An FBI affidavit states that passengers on the June 21 Allegiant Air flight saw Martin exposing his genitals and twice joined Stroble in oral sex and other acts despite warnings from flight attendants. One of the passengers complained to an attendant that “this is not the sex education I wanted to give my teenage sons,” according to the criminal complaint. Martin and Stroble were asked to stop by an attendant and did so during the drink and snack service, but later repeated the sex acts before landing, the affidavit states.

In a statement sent to the Tribune, Martin apologized for his “inappropriate and inconsiderate actions.”

