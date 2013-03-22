Brooklyn Couple Accused Of Trying To Start A Babysitting Business Prey On Kids

Bebars Baslan

A Brooklyn couple has been accused of planning a babysitting business as a cover to sexually abusing children.



FBI agents and NYPD detectives arrested Bebars Baslan, 35, and Kristen Henry, 25, of Midwood and charged them with the aggravated sexual abuse of children, CBS reported.

The New York Daily News cited FBI Special Agent Aaron Spivack as saying in a complaint that the couple planned to drug and molest kids in their care.

The agents set up a sting operation, luring the couple to a hotel in Jersey City where they thought they were going to meet with three little children, including a 2-month-old, to take sexually-explicit photos.

The agents already had audio and video recordings to prove what the couple were planning, made by an unnamed accomplice as part of the sting, according to ABC News.

In the recordings, Baslan was recorded discussed using Dramamine to dope the “many” kids the couple hoped to exploit.

Baslan: “Then, you know, just it knocks them out a little bit.”

Unnamed source: “What do you mean?”

Baslan: “You know, Dramamine, the allergy medicine. It knocks you out, when you’re a kid.”

In another tape, Baslan discussed how his girlfriend could sexually abuse a baby while changing him or her.

Meanwhile, Henry is heard on one tape discussing her “excellent” references from when she worked as a babysitter, adding:

“Y’all know I did work in schools. I worked with kids.”

And the couple apparently discussed having their own child that they could raise in a “sexual” upbringing.

Baslan: “She is dying for me to have a baby with her for us to whatever.”

Unnamed source: “The two of you together, to have your own kid and raise it in a sexual, like upbringing kind of thing?”

Baslan: “Right.”

Baslan was taken in carrying a camera in his backpack.

Both face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges at their arraignment in Brooklyn federal court and are being held without bail.

