A couple got married at the Dunkin' drive-thru window where they first met 3 years earlier

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Sugar Good and John Thompson got married at the Dunkin drive-thru where they first met.

John Thompson and Sugar Good tied the knot at the Dunkin’ drive-thru in Edmond, Oklahoma, where they first met over three years ago.

Thompson went through the drive-thru almost every morning for a year before Good, the general manager, worked up the nerve to give him her number.

He proposed to Good in April while dropping her off for her morning shift in the Dunkin’ parking lot at 3 a.m.

The couple knew they wanted to celebrate their special day at the place that brought them together and said “I do” with a doughnut cake and doughnut bouquet.

It began just like any other morning at the Dunkin’ drive-thru. John Thompson was in his red truck, patiently waiting his turn. He ordered his usual, a large hot coffee with cream and sugar, and made his way to the window.

Waiting for him was his girlfriend Sugar Good, wearing her Dunkin’ baseball hat and a ponytail, ready to say “I do.”

It was an unforgettable wedding for the couple, who had met at the very same drive-thru more than three years ago.

Insider spoke with both Good, 49, and Thompson, 45, to find out how a mutual crush blossomed into love, and why the couple always knew they wanted to tie the knot at Dunkin’ Doughnuts.

Sugar Good was quick to notice John Thompson when he started coming through her Dunkin’ drive-thru almost every morning.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Sugar Good and John Thompson first met at the Dunkin’ drive-thru.

“It was his smile,” Good, the manager of the Dunkin’ store in Edmond, Oklahoma, told Insider. “When he smiled, his eyes sparkled.”

Thompson was likewise mesmerised by Good’s eyes as he picked up his coffee and sausage, egg, and cheese croissant on the way to work every morning.

“We’d make eye contact,” he said. “It was like we were talking, but we weren’t talking. We’d glance at each other and her eyes always caught me, no matter where she was in the store. We just connected. She made me smile just by looking at her.”

A year would go by before Good finally worked up the nerve to give Thompson her phone number in September 2018.

Sugar Good and John Thompson Good and Thompson on their second date at the Marine Corps Ball.

Thompson had disappeared from the drive-thru for a few months. Unbeknownst to Good, he was going through official retirement from the US Marine Corps. When Good saw him again, she knew she didn’t want to lose the opportunity to say something.

Misha Goli, the franchise owner of the Dunkin’ where Good works, had recently given Good some new business cards. They were decorated with sprinkles and had Good’s cell phone number printed at the bottom.

“I handed John my card,” she recalled. “And I said, ‘By the way, what is your name and where have you been?”‘

Thompson told her about how he was retiring, and how he had custody of his 15-year-old son. It was the most they had ever spoken at that drive-thru window.

“I said, ‘I’m glad you’re back, ’cause I like seeing you,”‘ Good recalled. “And he said, ‘And I like seeing you too,’ and then he drove off in his red truck. And I thought, oh no, I hope he wasn’t being polite. And then he called me that night.”

Little did Good know, Thompson had been working up the nerve to ask her out as well.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Thompson went through Good’s drive-thru for a year before they exchanged numbers.

“That morning, I wrote my phone number down on a piece of paper and I stuck it in my visor when I got in my truck,” he said. “I was going to give my phone number to her at the window and say, ‘Hey, if you’d like to talk some time, here’s my number.’ But she gave me her card first, so she actually beat me to the punch.”

“I was just kind of like, ‘Hey, this is John. I drive the red truck,”‘ Thompson remembered saying when he called Good later that night.

After a couple of phone calls, Thompson and Good went on their first date.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands The couple’s wedding featured a doughnut bouquet.

On that date, he showed Good the piece of paper with his phone number still stuck in his visor, meant for her.

“It was like we already knew each other,” Thompson said. “I kind of knew from the beginning.”

After over a year of dating, Thompson proposed to Good in April while dropping her off at the Dunkin’ parking lot before her morning shift began at 3 a.m.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Good didn’t hesitate to say yes when Thompson proposed.

“I was thinking to myself, this is someone who I want to spend the rest of my life with, let’s just do this here and now,” Thompson recalled. “It wasn’t the most romantic thing with the bended knee and roses, but when you start thinking about chaos in the world and find the person you want to spend that chaos with no matter what it is, it was the perfect time.”

Good didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“I had truly found love,” she said. “And someone that wants to spend the rest of their life with me.”

Good and Thompson knew that they wanted to say “I do” at the place where their story first began.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Good and Thompson got married on October 13.

“Dunkin’ is our hub, it’s our centre,” Thompson said. “Sugar’s customers love her, she knows who they are by their drinks. And once we started dating, I got to know a lot of the customers as well.”

“We wanted to share our happiness with the community,” he added. “We wanted to say thank you to those who know us, and those who just happen to be coming through Dunkin’ that day.”

Their October 13 wedding required the Dunkin’ to shut down its drive-thru for 15 minutes, which franchise owner Misha Goli had no problem with.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Thompson drove up to the drive-thru in his red truck for the couple’s wedding day.

“We’ve been fortunate to have Sugar as part of our Dunkin’ family for years now, and we are humbled that our Dunkin’ restaurant has played an integral part in Sugar and John’s love story,” Goli told Insider. “It’s been wonderful to see something so special come from our Dunkin’ drive-thru.”

To celebrate the occasion, every customer who came through the drive-thru that morning got free doughnuts.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Dunkin’ customers were surprised with free glazed or maple glazed doughnuts on the couple’s wedding day.

They were able to choose between glazed or maple glazed doughnuts – Good’s and Thompson’s favourite flavours.

There was also a dessert table complete with a doughnut wedding cake.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Good and Thompson’s doughnut wedding cake.

And, of course, a doughnut bouquet.

The couple both worked on the morning of their wedding day. And when it came time to say “I do,” Thompson waited in line with all the other customers at the drive-thru.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Thompson and the couple’s pastor at the drive-thru on Thompson and Good’s wedding day.

“It didn’t really dawn on me until I started to go through the drive-thru line,” Thompson recalled. “I started feeling the jitters coming on. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I gonna say?’ So I ordered my large hot coffee and let them know I was at the speaker box, and that’s when the reality of it really started setting in for me.”

Good was waiting for him at the window, just as she had every day for so many mornings.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands Colby Taylor, the couple’s pastor, acted as officiant between their two windows.

She was wearing her Dunkin’ uniform, plus the ponytail that Thompson says he loves so much, as 30 guests – a mix of family members, friends, and Dunkin’ regulars – happily watched.

Colby Taylor, the couple’s pastor, acted as officiant between their two windows.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands The couple share a hug after saying ‘I do.’

At the end, Good left her post and Thompson got out of his truck so that they could say “I do” and share their first kiss as a married couple.

Thompson and Good’s love story has gone viral, and the couple are glad that they have been able to share their joy with so many people.

Alliance Marketing Partners for Dunkin’ Brands The couple drove off in Thompson’s red truck.

“In a world of chaos, there’s still beauty,” Thompson said. “You just gotta look for it a little bit harder.”

“Just share happiness and love at a time when everything is a little chaotic.”

