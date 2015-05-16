This young couple was brought to tears after a makeup artist showed them what they would look like growing old together

Field Day/YouTube Kristie and Tavis are the engaged couple who had themselves made over to look like they were in their 50s, 70s, and 90s.

Young couples have no way of predicting what their partner will look like over the coming years.

That is unless, like two engaged twenty-somethings named Tavis and Kristie, they sign up to have themselves made over with stage makeup by YouTube channel Field Day.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

They’re getting married in a month, and were excited to see what they would look like at each major life stage.

“My mum thinks this is the coolest thing ever,” Kristie says in the video. “She was like, ‘But what a treat for us, because we will probably be gone when you’re that age and we’ll get to see what you will maybe look like. How cool!’ [It’s a] neat way to think about it.”

Seated in front of a black backdrop, both Tavis and Kristie were made over by a team of makeup artists who transformed their hair and faces realistically to what they could look like in their 50s, 70s, and even their 90s.

Play GIF Field Day/YouTube ‘I hope you look like this!’ Tavis told Kristie.

The first reveal was their 50-year-old selves. Kristie’s hair was partially pulled back and she was given a few grey hairs plus wrinkles around her eyes.

“I hope you look like this,” Tavis told her. “You look fantastic!”

Play GIF Field Day/YouTube Kristie’s first reaction to herself in her fifties.

“Yeah, I’m going to look just like my mother one day,” Kristie said of her own transformation.

“OK, so I need to start using sunscreen,” Tavis said when he saw his newly aged face in the mirror with its wrinkles and age spots. “That’s definitely it.”

Next up were their 70s transformations. Kristie in particular got choked up seeing Tavis.

Play GIF Field Day/YouTube Both were shocked by one another’s 70-year-old makeovers.

“I can’t help but think about what the potential last 50 years were,” Tavis explained to the camera about what it was like to see Kristie at 70 years old. “To see her look like this makes me just think of where we have gone to be next to each other looking like this. What would have happened in between.”

Play GIF Field Day/YouTube ‘I did not age well,’ Tavis joked.

“We’ll have kids and grandkids and so many stories,” Kristie added. “It’s just a really kind of affecting thing to see someone who you’ve known — since you were, I don’t know, 19? — look [like they’re] in their 70s and imagine what life would be like then.”

The final makeover was the couple in their 90s. The transformation was the most intense yet with a whole rubber face and neck makeup application, plus wigs and false eyebrows.

Play GIF Field Day/YouTube The team preparing Kristie and Tavis for their 90-year-old makeovers.

“You look fantastic, you don’t look a day over 75,” Tavis told Kristie upon seeing her.

“Really? You do,” Kristie laughed.

Play GIF Field Day/YouTube Kristie got emotional seeing herself and Tavis.

“I don’t know, there’s some strange, comforting feeling seeing him this way,” Kristie told Field Day. “Especially being about to get married and embarking on all of that, I couldn’t be more sure that this is what I want.”

Here are the complete transformations back-to-back:

You can see more of Field Day’s YouTube channel here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.