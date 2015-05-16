This young couple was brought to tears after a makeup artist showed them what they would look like growing old together

Megan Willett
Kristie tavis age makeoversField Day/YouTubeKristie and Tavis are the engaged couple who had themselves made over to look like they were in their 50s, 70s, and 90s.

Young couples have no way of predicting what their partner will look like over the coming years.

That is unless, like two engaged twenty-somethings named Tavis and Kristie, they sign up to have themselves made over with stage makeup by YouTube channel Field Day.

They’re getting married in a month, and were excited to see what they would look like at each major life stage.

“My mum thinks this is the coolest thing ever,” Kristie says in the video. “She was like, ‘But what a treat for us, because we will probably be gone when you’re that age and we’ll get to see what you will maybe look like. How cool!’ [It’s a] neat way to think about it.”

Seated in front of a black backdrop, both Tavis and Kristie were made over by a team of makeup artists who transformed their hair and faces realistically to what they could look like in their 50s, 70s, and even their 90s.

50s unveiling kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTube‘I hope you look like this!’ Tavis told Kristie.

The first reveal was their 50-year-old selves. Kristie’s hair was partially pulled back and she was given a few grey hairs plus wrinkles around her eyes.

“I hope you look like this,” Tavis told her. “You look fantastic!”

Scared 50s kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTubeKristie’s first reaction to herself in her fifties.

“Yeah, I’m going to look just like my mother one day,” Kristie said of her own transformation.

“OK, so I need to start using sunscreen,” Tavis said when he saw his newly aged face in the mirror with its wrinkles and age spots. “That’s definitely it.”

Kristie tavis age makeoversField Day/YouTubeThe pair’s complete 50-year-old transformation.

Next up were their 70s transformations. Kristie in particular got choked up seeing Tavis.

70s reveal kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTubeBoth were shocked by one another’s 70-year-old makeovers.

“I can’t help but think about what the potential last 50 years were,” Tavis explained to the camera about what it was like to see Kristie at 70 years old. “To see her look like this makes me just think of where we have gone to be next to each other looking like this. What would have happened in between.”

Look like my grandma kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTube‘I did not age well,’ Tavis joked.

“We’ll have kids and grandkids and so many stories,” Kristie added. “It’s just a really kind of affecting thing to see someone who you’ve known — since you were, I don’t know, 19? — look [like they’re] in their 70s and imagine what life would be like then.”

Kristie tavis age makeoversField Day/YouTubeThe pair’s complete 70-year-old transformation.

The final makeover was the couple in their 90s. The transformation was the most intense yet with a whole rubber face and neck makeup application, plus wigs and false eyebrows.

Preparing 90s kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTubeThe team preparing Kristie and Tavis for their 90-year-old makeovers.

“You look fantastic, you don’t look a day over 75,” Tavis told Kristie upon seeing her.

90s reveal kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTubeThe big final reveal.

“Really? You do,” Kristie laughed.

Looking at face kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTubeKristie got emotional seeing herself and Tavis.

“I don’t know, there’s some strange, comforting feeling seeing him this way,” Kristie told Field Day. “Especially being about to get married and embarking on all of that, I couldn’t be more sure that this is what I want.”

Kristie tavis age makeoversField Day/YouTubeThe pair’s complete 90-year-old transformation.

Here are the complete transformations back-to-back:

All together kristie tavis age makeoversField Day/YouTube

You can see more of Field Day’s YouTube channel here.

Kissing kristie tavis age makeoversPlay GIFField Day/YouTube

