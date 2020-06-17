A couple lives in a 126-square-foot RV year-round with their 2 dogs

Slow Car Fast Home Danielle Boucek and Tommy Krawczewicz live in an RV with their dogs.

Danielle Boucek and Tommy Krawczewicz have been living in a 1992 RV with their two dogs for three years.

Boucek and Krawczewicz remodeled the RV in just eight months.

The 126-square-foot space features a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom that’s located above the driver’s seat.

Danielle Boucek and Tommy Krawczewicz live in a 126-square-foot RV.

Boucek and Krawczewicz have always liked travelling.

“We lived in North Carolina for a few years,” Boucek told Insider. “We travelled a lot because the rent was cheap.”

“Then we moved to Denver, Colorado, and we were paying just shy of $US2,000 a month to live in our apartment,” she added. “We stopped travelling completely, and we were just working nonstop.”

After living in Colorado for a while, the couple decided they wanted to live a nomadic lifestyle.

Slow Car Fast Home The couple tested out life on the road with a trip.

“We were running our business on the weekends at small market events, and we took a trip in our old van,” Boucek said.

Boucek told Insider the trip made them realise they could live on the road full time, but they’d have to do it in something larger than a van.

“What is there to lose?” Boucek said of their attitude toward downsizing.

They spent eight months renovating the RV.

Slow Car Fast Home They renovated the RV on their own.

They bought a 1992 Toyota Odyssey RV in 2016, which seemed like it would have plenty of space for the duo and their two dogs, Missy and Trip.

The couple renovated the RV themselves.

Three years later, they’re still loving life on the road.

The RV has one big open space, as well as a bathroom and a more private bedroom.

Slow Car Fast Home They built their own furniture.

The living space, kitchen, and storage space all flow together. The couple built the home to fit their needs, and they were able to show off their personal style as they decorated the space.

“In our apartment before the RV, we had built all of our furniture,” Boucek said. “That was the first time we started building things for ourselves. We kept all of the artwork that we used to have in our apartment, and we put them in smaller frames.”

The couple has a living room at the back of the RV.

Slow Car Fast Home They have two dogs that travel with them.

An L-shaped couch is built into the space, giving the family a place to sit when they’re checking out views as they travel.

“We did that because we wanted a space outside of our bed to hang out in,” Boucek said. The couch sits next to a big window so the couple can look out at their surroundings.

In terms of design, the whole RV has an island aesthetic, as both Boucek and Krawczewicz grew up in an island town.

“We say we’re palm tree people,” Boucek said, adding that they call their home a bungalow on wheels. “We’ve had people come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, it feels like we’re on a boat.'”

The RV features a small kitchen for the couple to cook in while they’re travelling.

Slow Car Fast Home The RV features a kitchen.

The kitchen features green subway tiles and a small window.

The countertop extends near the sink, and a small stove and a refrigerator sit across from it.

The duo also made use of the walls for storage, adding a hanging spice rack and a basket for produce.

“We just tried to think of each space having multiple uses,” Boucek said.

The couple’s bed sits above the driver’s seat.

Slow Car Fast Home The bed is located above the driver’s seat.

A bed located above the driver’s seat is the traditional RV setup, according to Boucek.

“Some people don’t like it,” she said of the raised bed. “We love it.”

And the skylight above the bed gives them natural light to wake up to.

Boucek said it took their family a little while to get used to the RV, but now they love it.

Slow Car Fast Home It took time to get used to life in the RV.

“The first year was definitely hard,” she said. “I mean, it’s a small space, and we have two dogs, so there was a lot of getting used to what it was like to be in here with four of us.”

“But almost three years later, the dogs have their exact places that they go,” Boucek added. “If we say go to bed, they go to certain spots in the RV. And we know that both of us aren’t going to be in the kitchen at the same time.”

“It’s just learning our new normal,” she said.

Travelling is by far their favourite aspect of living in the RV.

Slow Car Fast Home The couple travels constantly.

The couple has travelled all across the US, but Boucek told Insider they still haven’t seen the Midwest.

Before the pandemic, they always camped for free, but lately, the couple has been paying to stay at an RV park.

“It’s been really nice,” Boucek said. “We have all the comforts of being in a home.”

Having their dogs with them when they travel is also a huge bonus.

Slow Car Fast Home The dogs go everywhere with the couple.

“Being able to bring our dogs to all the places we go is probably the coolest thing for us,” Boucek told Insider. “We used to always take trips to the Virgin Islands and we’d always say, ‘Oh wow, I wish the dogs were with us.'”

Since they moved into the RV, the dogs go with them everywhere, including on a two-month-long trip to Mexico.

“Trip, our golden lab, was swimming in crystal clear blue water, Boucek said. “It was just one of the coolest experiences with them.”

Boucek and Krawczewicz have both learned a lot since they started travelling in the RV.

Slow Car Fast Home The couple has adjusted to life on the road.

For instance, showering on the road was a struggle for the couple at first. Many families who live in RVs rely on gyms or other public locations for showers.

“We left, and we didn’t have a gym membership,” Boucek said. “And that was a challenge in itself because we were always looking for water to fill up the tanks to be able to take showers in here. It was just the learning curve to figure out different ways to live normally.”

The couple also said they save money by cooking at home, and they made sure to pick a vehicle that wouldn’t cost them too much money over time.

“We chose the Toyota because of their reliability,” Boucek said.

They also realised that they get more out of their travels if they stay in one place for a longer period of time.

Slow Car Fast Home The couple works from the road.

“When we first left, I think just taking eight months to finish the RV, we were so excited to leave,” Boucek said. “So we got on the road and were spending a day in each place and just jumping to different states and burning through so much money in gas.”

“We’ve learned that if we’re going to travel this way, the whole point would be to explore more rather than just explore as fast as we can,” she added.

They also found a way to make money while they travel. Boucek blogs for companies, the couple creates sponsored posts on their Instagram, and Krawczewicz also gets seasonal jobs when they’re staying in one place for a longer period of time.

“I think there are a lot of people that assume if you want to do this lifestyle, you have to have saved up thousands and thousands of dollars or have some really high-paying, remote job,” Boucek said. “But that’s not the case. If you want to travel, even for just a year, you can pick up seasonal work in almost every state.”

“I think people would be surprised by how many people we meet on the road and the community that’s out here,” Boucek told Insider.

Slow Car Fast Home They make friends as they travel.

“I think most of the time people are like, ‘Don’t you miss your friends and your family?'” Boucek said.

“Of course we do, but we’ve met so many incredible people on the road that are some of our best friends now,” she added. “I think it could seem like this would be a lonely lifestyle, but if you’re open to meeting new people and experiencing different areas, you’ll end up making tons of friends.”

“You don’t need all of the stuff that you have in your life,” Boucek said of downsizing.

Slow Car Fast Home Downsizing requires a change in mindset.

“It’s just realising at a certain point that things aren’t going to make you happy, which is a big mindset change for people,” she said. “If you just start being more intentional about the things you bring into your life, it will probably be easier to downsize.”

You can find out more about Boucek and Krawczewicz on their website, and you can follow them on Instagram here.

