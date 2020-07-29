A couple lives in a 187-square-foot school bus with 2 kids and a dog

The Hernandez Family The Hernandez family lives in a refurbished bus full-time.

Hannah and Ian Hernandez live in a 187-square-foot school bus with their dog and two kids.

The family spent a year and a half transforming the vehicle into their home, where they have lived full-time since 2018.

The refurbished bus features a kitchen with a farmhouse sink, a shower, two crib areas for the kids, and even a dual washer and dryer.

"The cliché quote of living with less and experiencing more is really true," Hannah told Insider of their lifestyle.

Hannah and Ian Hernandez didn’t always plan to live in a bus.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The family bought their bus in 2016.

The Hernandez family began considering bus life in 2016.

“We were actually living in a townhome that previous year,” Hannah told Insider. “And when our lease was running out, we knew we wanted to own something, but we also knew that we wouldn’t qualify for a house.”

“At that time, we didn’t have any kids, and we were travelling really frequently,” she continued. “When it came time to decide what was next, one thing kind of led to another.”

The couple paid off their debts before they moved into the bus so they would feel free as they embraced their new lifestyle.

The couple bought a 1991 school bus and transformed it into a home for themselves.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez They live in the bus full-time.

The Hernandezes spent a year and a half renovating the bus with the help of family and friends, and they have been living in the refurbished vehicle full-time since 2018.

They share the home with their toddler, Nora, their infant, Atlas, and their dog, Girly.

The 187-square-foot bus makes a cosy home for the family of four.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The bus is just 187-square-feet.

The family’s living space and kitchen sit at the front of the bus.

Their couch pulls out into a full-sized bed and also features a storage compartment.

The couple told Insider that they like to buy thrifted items together as they travel. They have decorated the bus with items they found during their thrifting adventures, which gives the home a one-of-a-kind look.

Hannah added that when the family is driving, they remove the decorative items from the shelves to avoid damage.

The couch area doubles as a place for the kids’ car seats.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The kids are always safe and secure on the bus.

Both Nora and Atlas have car seats that strap into the bus, ensuring they’re safe when the bus is moving.

The Hernandez family’s kitchen has plenty of counter space.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The kitchen has lots of room for cooking.

“In our townhome, we spent a lot of time in the kitchen,” Hannah said. “So we knew that was going to be a big part of our bus.”

The bus has butcher-block countertops, which give the family ample space to cook and meal prep.

The kitchen also features a refrigerator, a stove, and an oven, but there’s no microwave, as it would take up too much space.

The farmhouse sink is one of the couple’s favourite features of the van.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The family, including Girly, loves the sink.

Hannah said that the farmhouse sink was one of the first purchases the couple made for the bus. The spacious sink doubles as the children’s bath, she said.

“I just like how versatile it is. In a tiny home, it’s great to have multiple uses for one item,” Hannah said.

The couple has two separate bathroom areas: a toilet room and a shower room.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The bus has separate bathroom sections.

“We have our Nature’s Head composting toilet and a small IKEA sink,” Hannah said of the toilet room.

The shower is in a separate wet room that is completely tiled.

Having both a toilet and a shower in a tiny home on wheels is a luxury, as many people who live nomadically have to rely on public showers.

The bus also features a dual washer-dryer machine for added convenience.

Just past the bathroom areas, the Hernandezes have a nursery area for their kids.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The kids have their own spaces.

Atlas and Nora each have their own cribs and corners, which gives them a sense of privacy.

Nora sleeps in a traditional crib, while Atlas has a hanging bassinet.

Atlas’ personalised corner is spacious enough so that it can evolve as he grows.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The space can be adapted if necessary.

“We actually took out our closet and built shelving in our bedroom to be able to fit the bassinet for him,” Hannah said.

She added that the interior of the bus was designed to be adaptable. For example, the hanging basket can be replaced to fit a larger crib to fit Atlas’ needs as he grows, and a toddler bed can fit in the same spot as well.

Likewise, Nora’s nearby crib can be removed to fit bunk beds.

Nora’s crib alcove is another one of the family’s favourite parts of the bus.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez Nora’s crib has a pink glow.

Her crib fits perfectly in the corner, and a pink curtain gives the space a warm glow.

Nora’s books, toys, and some of her clothes surround her, making the sleeping area feel like an oasis.

Hannah and Ian’s bed sits behind the kids’ sleeping areas.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The family’s bus has a lot of built-in storage.

The bed lifts up for added storage, and the couple also stores weight-lifting equipment at the back of the bus so they can stay active as they travel.

The Hernandezes’ kids don’t really know anything besides bus life.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez The kids are used to bus life.

Nora has lived in the bus since she was five weeks old, and Atlas has lived in the vehicle his whole life, the Hernandezes said.

Nora occasionally spends time at her grandparents’ more traditional house, but the Hernandezes said that it doesn’t make her like living on the bus any less.

“We get to see that the kids love it,” Hannah said of her children’s attitude towards bus life.

She thinks part of the reason Nora likes it so much is that all of her belongings are easily accessible in the bus – not to mention that the opportunity to travel creates lasting family memories.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to be able to take her to all these places that some kids don’t ever get to experience or don’t experience until they’re old enough to take themselves,” Hannah said.

The Hernandezes also told Insider that their lifestyle saves them money when they aren’t travelling.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez They don’t spend a lot of money on their lifestyle.

The Hernandezes said that they’re not always on the road.

“When we’re standing still, we only pay about $US200 a month,” Ian said of his family’s expenses.

“We travel when we can, and if not, we have a home base in Florida where our family’s located,” Hannah said.

They have been staying put in Florida lately as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we’re travelling, it costs so much more to take the bus than if we were getting a hotel,” Ian said, explaining that the family has to pay for gas and upkeep of the vehicle.

“It’s a process,” Ian advised people who are thinking of downsizing.

Ian and Hannah Hernandez Downsizing is a process.

“It didn’t happen overnight for us,” Ian said. “It took two years to build the bus, and we’re still working on it.”

The couple added that while downsizing can be difficult, they have found it to be rewarding.

“For me, the best part of our lifestyle is getting rid of things,” Ian said. “It’s a continuous process.”

“The cliché quote of living with less and experiencing more is really true,” Hannah said.

The couple said that while they hope to live in the bus as long as they can, they trust that they will know when their family has outgrown the space.

You can follow the Hernandez family on Instagram here.

