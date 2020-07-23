A couple lives in a 387-square-foot RV with 2 kids, 2 dogs, goats, and chickens

Rebecca Swarna Photography The Herndon family lives in a RV full time.

Kenzie and Jesse Herndon live in a 387-square-foot RV with their two kids and dogs full time.

The RV features a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a large playroom for the kids.

The Herndons also own chickens and goats, and they hope to become self-sustaining in the future.

“Being able to teach our kids that life is not about material things is something that we value,” Kenzie Herndon told Insider.

Kenzie and Jesse Herndon decided to downsize in 2018.

Rebecca Swarna Photography The Herndon family lives in an RV year-round.

“I’ve always been attracted to the things that are different ever since I was younger,” Kenzie Herndon told Insider.

The couple moved from Arkansas to California early on in their marriage, where they got a look at the realities of the cost of buying a home.

“The housing market is just insane,” Kenzie said. “It’s so expensive.”

After being in California for a few years, they knew they wanted to leave, but buying or building a house sounded intimidating.

The couple started thinking about a tiny house that would allow them to move around.

Rebecca Swarna Photography They have been living in the RV for two years.

They ended up buying an RV that they now live in with their two kids and two dogs in Arkansas.

Their ultimate plan is to buy property and build a farm of their own, but in the meantime, the Herndons park their RV on Jesse’s parents’ 22-acre property.

The Herndons renovated the RV themselves, and it’s still a work in progress.

Because the RV is sitting in one place permanently, the Herndons were able to build steps and a porch leading into their home.

Rebecca Swarna Photography The Herndons have outdoor space.

“We have a front deck that my husband built last summer,” Kenzie told Insider.

Not only does it give them an outdoor space, but it also helps keep the RV clean. “That’s been a lifesaver for us because we’re out here on dirt and we have dogs, so it just gets really dirty,” she said.

Inside the RV, the Herndons have multiple distinct rooms that make up their home.

Kenzie Herndon The living room has a cosy vibe.

The kitchen and living room are at the centre of the home, with a comfy couch and tall table offering the family of four plenty of places to relax.

Hardwood floors and a stylish rug elevate the space, while the pink curtains give the home a cosy glow.

The master bedroom features a queen-sized bed, a small closet, and a dog bed.

The Herndons customised the kitchen with a dishwasher and refrigerator.

Kenzie Herndon The kitchen has a dishwasher.

The Herndons decided to remove the RV’s oven in favour of a dishwasher, which saves them time as they reuse the same dishes. They also took out their microwave, and they have a stove and toaster oven to prepare food.

A combination of blue and white cabinets make the space pop as well.

Kenzie said boho influences her decor style, but her home is really made up of whatever she likes.

Rebecca Swarna Photography The home has a unique style.

“I am really drawn to rattan and wicker,” Kenzie said of her decor style. “People have told me it’s like a boho style. But whatever I like, I’m going to incorporate.”

“I love thrifting pieces,” she added. “I love finding pieces that have stories and that have been around for a long time.”

The Herndons’ home features a large bedroom for the kids that doubles as a playroom.

Rebecca Swarna Photography The kids have a large room to themselves.

“That room is actually really big,” Kenzie said of the kids’ room, which features two sliding doors to break up the space. “They have one side that has all their little toys and then they sleep on the other side and it has built-in storage.”

Kenzie said the playroom is her favourite part of the home.

Kenzie Herndon The playroom holds the kids’ toys.

“One of my favourite vintage pieces that I found was my big liquor shelf,” she said, which now functions as a toy shelf for the kids.

“I just like seeing them being creative in their room,” Kenzie said of her children.

Rebecca Swarna Photography The room is surprisingly large.

She also said guests are always shocked by how big the kids’ space is.

“Everyone that’s seen it, they’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect that,'” she said.

The home also features a fully functioning bathroom.

Rebecca Swarna Photography The RV has a bathroom.

The bathroom has a shower and a composting toilet, allowing them to live independently in the RV.

Herndon also said the RV life saves her family money. They have a small loan on the RV itself, but they don’t have to pay rent or spend money on gas for the vehicle.

Built-in storage helps the family make the most of their space.

Kenzie Herndon The Herndons use built-in storage.

The Herndons have built-in cabinets throughout their home, as well as hanging baskets that allow them to store things in a stylish way.

“They’re so young, so this is kind of all they know,” Kenzie said of her kids’ feelings about living in the RV.

Rebecca Swarna Photography The kids only know RV life.

She also thinks their home doesn’t feel too small because of how much land the RV sits on.

“We’re outside all the time,” she said. “We have land to explore. We get outside and get fresh sunshine.”

The land also makes living tiny with dogs easier, according to Kenzie. “They need to be out to run,” she told Insider of the dogs.

The Herndons also have chickens and goats, as they’re working to become self-sustaining.

Rebecca Swarma Photography/Kenzie Herndon The Herndons own chicken and goats.

“We’re starting our little homestead,” Kenzie said. The kids help take care of the animals, particularly the chickens.

“They have collected eggs and feed them. And it’s just really fun,” she added.

The Herndons are hoping to add cows to their farm soon.

Kenzie said her favourite part of her family’s lifestyle is “being able to teach our kids that life is not about material things.”

Rebecca Swarna Photography The Herndons want to teach their kids to live with less.

“We’ve been trying to teach them that you don’t need all the things we have,” she said. “We’re also in the process of growing our own food, and we love being able to teach them where our food comes from.”

“The kids, and even adults, can live with less than we really realise,” she added. “We have been taught that we need all the things. And even though this is our lifestyle for two years, that was a big thing for me. I wanted more things, even though that doesn’t equate happiness.”

“Being able to downsize is really teaching us to be mindful of what we bring in,” Kenzie said.

“Go for it,” Herndon advised people who are considering downsizing.

Rebecca Swarna Photography Herndon wants people to embrace tiny life.

“Get rid of all your stuff, sell it, use that money, and buy an RV, get a tiny house, whatever it is, or even an apartment, and just go for it,” she said.

“It took my husband a while to get on board,” Kenzie added. “We had talked about this for a few years, and he always thought that I was crazy.” He eventually decided to give RV life a try after watching a documentary about tiny living.

“Just give it a try,” she said.

