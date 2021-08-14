A couple and their dog live and travel in a 187-square-foot bus. Here are 8 ways they make the most of their tiny space.

In April, Manny and Hope Hernandez ditched their 1,200-square-foot Florida apartment and opted for something tiny – a lot tinier.

Manny told Insider he had spent his most of life dreaming about living in a tiny house. Meanwhile, his wife Hope was dreaming of traveling the world

The couple found a compromise in a 187-square-foot 2010 Ford Shuttle Bus. The bus would allow them to explore the US while living tiny.

It would also allow them to explore one of their favorite things: craft beer. Earlier this year, the couple moved out of their apartment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and moved into their bus, which they now drive across the country and stop at microbreweries along the way.

Hope and Manny aptly named their bus the Beer Run Bus.