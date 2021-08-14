A couple and their dog live and travel in a 187-square-foot bus. Here are 8 ways they make the most of their tiny space.

- Hope and Manny Hernandez turned a 187-square-foot minibus into a tiny house on wheels in April.
- The couple said they designed the bus so it felt like a home.
- The minibus is filled with smart storage designs, like a swiveling tabletop and stove cover to add counter space.
The couple found a compromise in a 187-square-foot 2010 Ford Shuttle Bus. The bus would allow them to explore the US while living tiny.
It would also allow them to explore one of their favorite things: craft beer. Earlier this year, the couple moved out of their apartment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and moved into their bus, which they now drive across the country and stop at microbreweries along the way.
Hope and Manny aptly named their bus the Beer Run Bus.
“We ended up, quite literally, building every single thing in his bus from scratch,” Manny told Insider. “So we’re pretty proud of it.”
In April, they finally set out on their road trip, and in just three short months, they’ve explored dozens of US cities.
The couple told Insider that they have loved the adventure, partly because the bus caters to their lifestyle.
Since they designed it, it’s filled with unusual storage and organizing elements. Take a look inside.
“We had to get really clever with the different types of storage,” Manny said about maximizing space in the bus.
Ultimately, they landed on a design that had a large kitchen, queen-sized bed, shower, and a small couch.
But a simple glass stove cover only increases that counter space.
When is being used, the cover flips up and sits behind the stove.
Manny and Hope said that their decision to have a deep sink has been a game-changer for that reason.
“Whatever we have loose that we’re using throughout the day, while we’re driving, we just throw it in the sink,” Manny said.
The couple not only utilized what could’ve been unused space below the oven, but they also customized it to their needs. It fits their blender, pots, pans, and all their lids.
They can also access this storage area from a door in the back of the bus.
But now when he looks at the custom cabinets, he said he’s thankful for all the storage.
For example, the couple was able to add a set of cabinets above their bed, which wouldn’t have been possible without the bus’ tall ceilings.
A great example of this is the couple’s bench. It serves as their primary seating, but it also is where they store their refrigerator and other items.
Hope designed day bags, which are filled with all their necessities, like their toothbrush, lotions, and toothpaste. Instead of the items sitting on a bathroom counter, they’re stored in bags so the items don’t topple over when they travel.
The couple did the same thing for their shampoo and conditioner, which they put into a mounted dispenser in their bus’ shower.
They’ve finished two projects and plan to help with more bus conversions.
“It’s been an awesome experience to be able to build something with my wife,” Manny told Insider. “We’ve been able to spend so much more time together.”
Hope agreed. “We finally get to do what we really wanted to do. Fulfilled is the word,” she said.
You can follow Manny and Hope on TikTok and Instagram.