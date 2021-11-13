A couple paid $4,000 to have their wedding at the ‘most beautiful’ Taco Bell located on a beach in California

- Analicia Garcia and Kyle Howser had their wedding at the “most beautiful” Taco Bell in October 2021.
- The couple paid $US4,000 ($AU5,479) to host their reception on the patio of the Pacifica, California, location.
- Garcia and Howser told Insider they had joked about getting married at Taco Bell before really doing it.
The bride reached out to the local district manager and asked about having their wedding reception there. That specific location doesn’t do weddings, but they made an exception for Garcia and Howser.
The Taco Bell location is considered the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world, according to the brand’s website. It’s located right on the water and even has a walk-up ordering window for surfers.
Garcia and Howser paid $US4,000 ($AU5,479) to rent out the patio space for four hours. Unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages were also included. Guests could pay for their own alcoholic beverages if they wanted to.
What the couple didn’t know was that the staff at the Taco Bell had set everything up for them, and they even added some surprises decorations.
“We just told them what our vision was and they made it happen. They truly went above and beyond. I really cannot say that enough,” she said.
If guests wanted to eat something else, they could order off the menu and it was already included in the fee the couple paid.
“They were actually really surprised at what a nice location it was, and how great the service was,” she said. “The staff was amazing, they were so helpful and so attentive. It really was far better than we could have imagined.”
For their wedding photographer, Emily Jenks, getting to shoot at the Taco Bell was exciting.
“I’ve never done anything like that before and after a while, things get very redundant, but this was definitely just out of the box,” she said.