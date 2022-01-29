A couple’s sensory-friendly wedding in an idyllic English garden included an intimate picnic, earplugs, and outdoor games

- Ramona Jones and Aaron Gibson got married on September 5, 2021.
- The couple planned a sensory-friendly day to accommodate their neurodivergencies.
- Jones made a TikTok of the one-of-a-kind wedding that has over 15 million views.
“Our mutual friend facilitated us meeting up and helped us chat to each other,” Jones, 28, told Insider.
Jones and Gibson started dating in 2009, and they got engaged in January of 2021 on their 12th anniversary. They planned their wedding for September 5, 2021.
Today, Jones and Gibson, 29, live in Somerset, UK, with their dogs. Jones is a cottagecore content creator, and Gibson is a photographer, videographer, and carpenter.
Jones knew a traditional wedding wouldn’t be the right fit after their previous experience at weddings.
“I had only ever been to like four weddings before ours, but it quite quickly taught me that I can’t cope with them because of all the noise and the crowds,” Jones said, adding that the unpredictability of the day is also triggering for them.
“It’s kind of like everything about the day is stressful for me as an autistic person,” Jones said.
“We just tried to make everything as stripped back and calm and peaceful as we possibly could so that I could cope with the day,” Jones told Insider of their approach to their wedding.
“I knew that the first bit would be a lot of emotions and a lot of building up the stimulation,” Jones said of why they weren’t interested in having a big reception. “And I thought after that, it has to be quiet time for both of us. So Aaron was fine with not having a reception.”
The couple had a luncheon in a garden after they said ‘I do’ instead.
“Crowds were one of the most important things,” Jones said. “We chose a really small venue that only had 18 seats.”
“It was helpful having a small venue because we could say to people, ‘I need to not have crowds, and the venue can’t hold people,'” she said.
Jones and Gibson only invited 18 family members to the intimate wedding at Abbey House Gardens, which has since temporarily closed.
On the morning of the wedding, Jones got ready at home, opting for the familiar space that would put them at ease. Jones’ sister, their wedding photographer and friend Rosie Hardy, and their videographer and friend Emilie Ferris kept them company. Another friend, Jen Scott, did their hair, and their sister’s friend, Bean & Bear, did their makeup.
“When she did the makeup, she was really communicating a lot,” Jones said of Bean & Bear, who also gave them a fidget toy to use throughout the wedding day. “I knew exactly what was going on, which I really appreciated.”
“It was just really helpful,” Jones said of knowing the people who got them ready for the wedding. “I didn’t have to explain myself to people because they know me already. And that was a really big help for me.”
“Being at home getting ready was nice,” Jones added. “And a friend that was doing my makeup brought a dog around to calm me down. So that was cute.”
Jones also took quiet breaks throughout the morning, which prevented them from getting overstimulated.
Scott gave Jones a braided updo, and a flower crown designed by Jones’ friend Moth Florist completed the wedding look.
The long-sleeve gown had a full, tulle skirt, lace detailing, and a low back.
Jones told Insider the skirt was one of her favorite features of the gown.
“I really liked that it didn’t cling to my body because some of them felt really tight,” Jones said. The gown’s backless design also made it feel breathable.
“It didn’t bother me as much as a lot of my other dresses do, and I think it was just because there was less fabric on the top and the bit on the bottom was just so big and fluffy,” Jones said.
But Jones still said she changed into sweats as quickly as she could after the celebration was over.
They changed into sneakers for the small reception.
“It just helps the edge off,” they said of the earplugs. “It doesn’t normally stop me from having a sensory overload, but it means I can tolerate an extra hour at an event or something. So it gives me a bit more time and resources.”
“They don’t completely block out the noise,” Jones went on to say of the plugs. “You can hear conversations, but it will take away the sound of a car or bird or other ambient noise.”
Jones rode to the wedding venue with her sister, while her friends went on with their days instead of attending the wedding.
“It was nice that they understood,” Jones said. “They were all really lovely and they were like, ‘We’re glad we could be a part of your day without stressing you out.'”
“I was a bit worried that people would be like, ‘Why aren’t I invited?'” Jones added. “But they were all really understanding.”
Because their ceremony took place in the morning, the wedding was over at around 5 p.m., and the couple was able to decompress alone in the evening.
Gibson wore a flower crown from Your London Florist that matched Jones’ crown to the wedding.
“That was super helpful, and it was fun as well,” they went on to say. “We called it my hen party in the end because we just took some flowers and decorated and took candles and things. So it was nice to do together.”
Isabloom Floral Design provided flowers for the wedding.
“It was a blur,” Jones said of the ceremony. “I remember holding Aaron’s hands.”
“The games were really helpful because it takes the pressure off having to socialize with everyone,” Jones said.
The plethora of conversation required at weddings can be tiring for Jones.
“I was just so tired,” they said. “I didn’t know what to say to people. So it was quite tricky.”
She took that break after the ceremony by lying down in the grass in the garden.
“If you look at the photo, it looks very serene and calm,” Jones said of the photo. “But at the time my head was going nuts.”
“We didn’t have a fancy three-course meal,” Jones said of their wedding. “We just had a buffet-style picnic so that people could help themselves, which was nice.”
Live Free Kitchen provided the plant-based meal.
“We had our phones controlling the music so we could change that if we needed to,” she said. “A smaller amount of people and having them outdoors made that a lot easier, too.”
Jones and Gibson also sat at the end of the table to further control the noise.
“One of the easiest ways that I get overwhelmed at mealtimes is if I’m sat in the middle of the table and there’s noise coming from both ways,” Jones told Insider. “I find it hard to keep up with the conversation already, but if there’s another one, I just can’t distinguish between the two and then I can’t talk.”
“Sitting on the end helped because it took away that additional stream of noise,” Jones went on to say.
“It was magic,” Jones went on to say. “I remember just standing there feeling exhausted, but I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s amazing.'”
They spent the evening alone at the venue, soaking in their first few hours of marriage.
“There’s this really nice old library in the house, and the owners filled it with candles,” Jones told Insider. “We just had a takeaway surrounded by candles, and it was lovely.”
Jones said they were pleased the TikTok got positive feedback from others with neurodivergencies, and they added that they were pleasantly surprised that neurotypical people were also drawn to their laid-back nuptials.
“It was interesting how many people resonated with the video,” Jones told Insider. “Lots of people commented and they were like, ‘I’m not autistic, but this would really help me for this reason or that reason.'”
“And I just thought that was a really nice thing,” they added. “It unified people.”
“I think we were just really relieved that we were able to ignore a lot of the traditions and have it work in a way that was good for us,” Jones said. “And everyone else said that they enjoyed it, and people were really honest. They were saying things like, ‘Normally I dread weddings, but I’m not dreading yours.'”
“I feel like it benefits everyone if you can drop some of the traditions and the expectations and have it be, if it works for you, a bit lower key,” she added.
“He’s not afraid to drop traditions or norms, and if you tell him something that’s maybe abnormal, he doesn’t question it,” Jones said. They said they really noticed his accepting nature when they were diagnosed with autism in adulthood.
“I was diagnosed with autism last February, but I’d known for a while before that,” they said. “A lot of people go, ‘Well, there’s no way because you look feminine or you can talk or you’ve got friends and all of these misconceptions, but he doesn’t.”
“Neurodivergent people are quite good at not worrying so much about social norms and categories,” Jones said. “So if someone brings something up, that’s seen as a bit taboo or unusual, he won’t judge.”