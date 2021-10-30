Search

A couple kept their engagement a secret for 9 months and had a surprise wedding

Samantha Grindell
A photo of a wedding tent with the word surprise in front of it and an inset of a bride and groom.
Amy and Ryan Nolan had a surprise wedding. Emily Wren Photography
  • Amy and Ryan Nolan had a surprise wedding in May 2021.
  • They got engaged in August 2020, and they didn’t tell anyone for nine months.
  • Their guests didn’t find out they were attending their wedding until they arrived at the ceremony.
There was a spark between Amy and Ryan Nolan the moment they met.
A bride and groom hold hands and walk through a field.
Amy and Ryan Nolan have been together since 2018. Emily Wren Photography
Amy and Ryan, both 27, met at a college graduation party in May 2018. The honoree was Ryan’s cousin and a friend of Amy’s stepfather.

Amy told Insider that the first time she saw Ryan was when she asked to join a game of beer pong at the party. She said she could tell he was interested in her right away.

“I walked out onto the patio, and I asked if I could play,” she said. “Ryan shoved his cousin out of the way so he could stand next to me.”

They’ve been together ever since.

Ryan is a telecommunications lineman and Amy is a PhD student. The couple live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, together.

The couple got engaged in 2020 – but they didn’t tell anyone.
A close up photo of a bride and grooms hands with their wedding rings on them.
They kept their engagement a secret. Emily Wren Photography
Ryan proposed to Amy in August of 2020. 

“It was this beautiful moment between the two of us, and no one knew,” Amy said of the proposal. “But that was the way we planned it.”

“We had talked beforehand about what exactly we’d like our engagement and our marriage and wedding to look like,” she said.

The Nolans had watched friends and family members have stressful engagements because of others trying to influence their wedding plans, and they knew they didn’t want that.

“We just wanted a lot of privacy during that time,” she told Insider.

They planned a surprise wedding for May 22, 2021.
A surprise sign sits in front of a wedding tent.
They had a surprise wedding. Emily Wren Photography
Because they decided to keep things secret, almost none of their loved ones knew they were engaged for nine months.

The Nolans decided to tie the knot at the Seroonian Armenian Community Center, which was the same venue that hosted the graduation party at which they met.

The couple told their family and friends they were hosting a casual barbecue for Ryan and his twin sister’s birthday to get them to show up at the event.

They hired Emily Wren Photography to document the day.

The Nolans worked with a wedding planner to make the surprise nuptials come together.
A bride and groom sit on a couch outdoors.
The Nolans worked with a wedding planner. Emily Wren Photography
Because they didn’t have any family or friends who could help them make big wedding decisions, the Nolans turned to Confetti & Co.‘s Sara Murray to plan and design their event.

“She had all this advice and guidance for us, so it wasn’t stressful,” Amy said of Murray, adding that she made the planning experience fun.

“I definitely wouldn’t have been able to have that without Confetti & Co. because they had all the expertise,” she said. “You don’t realize how crazy it is to throw a big wedding without having any experience.”

Amy even shopped for her wedding dress by herself.
A bride poses in her wedding dress.
She picked out her wedding dress on her own. Emily Wren Photography
Amy said she felt a little sad while shopping for her wedding dress on her own.

“I think you have this idea of how your wedding-dress shopping will go, and I always had fun picking out prom dresses with my mom,” she said. 

But remembering the stress her sister and friends experienced picking out their wedding gowns made her feel better about her decision to pick her dress out by herself.

“Everyone wants to go with you and they love you so much, but you feel so stressed out because you’re on display and sometimes your tastes don’t coincide with everyone else’s tastes,” she said.

“So it actually ended up being a really good time,” Amy said of shopping by herself. “But for a moment I was like, ‘Oh, I wish my mom could be here.'”

Amy chose an off-the-shoulder dress for the surprise wedding.
A bride looks over her shoulder as her veil sweeps behind her.
The bride’s dress was from David’s Bridal. Emily Wren Photography
The Melissa Sweet dress from David’s Bridal had a simple neckline and was covered in lace.

A slit brought modernity to the classic look, and Amy paired the dress with a floor-length veil.

She also changed into a more casual BHLDN dress for her reception.

Bridget Comaskey from Platinum Hair Co. did Amy’s hair with extensions from Luxy Hair, and she did her own makeup.

Keeping the event a secret was difficult at times.
A bride and groom hold sparklers at their wedding.
Pulling off a secret wedding was difficult. Emily Wren Photography
Because Amy and Ryan have been together for a while, some of their loved ones were curious if they would be getting engaged soon, which made keeping their secret a bit difficult.

“We would see family, and I would take my ring off and I’d be so scared they could see the little indentation from my ring,” she said. 

Amy even pretended she was frustrated Ryan hadn’t proposed yet so her sisters wouldn’t be suspicious, even though they were already engaged.

“I started to cultivate this idea to my sisters that I was really annoyed that I didn’t have a ring yet,” she said. “And I kept complaining, so I think they were scared to ask me.”

Her fake anger helped ensure their wedding was a surprise.

The Nolans didn’t even send real wedding invitations.
A wedding invitation and rings sit on a table cloth.
They didn’t send invitations. Emily Wren Photography
Since no one was supposed to know the event was a wedding in advance, the Nolans couldn’t send invitations to their guests.

MaryKateMoon made an invitation for the couple as a memento.

As Philly Mag reported, 19 people attended the couple’s ceremony and 52 came to the reception.

Most guests were clued in on the true nature of the party when they saw Ryan.
A groom greets guests at his wedding.
Ryan greeted their guests. Emily Wren Photography
As Amy told Insider, Ryan greeted guests outside of the venue in a Generation Tux suit. When they walked inside, they saw their ceremony space set up with flowers from RAM Floral.

It was immediately clear to people that the celebration was more than just a birthday party. 

Everyone was surprised, but Amy said her mom had one of the most memorable reactions.

“She thought I was going to be the worst party host ever, because even though I kept this secret, I’m not a very good liar,” Amy said. “So she kept asking me, ‘What are you going to feed your guests?’ And she thought this was just a casual birthday, so I said, ‘I’m not sure,’ because I couldn’t tell her I had a caterer.”

“So she showed up with potato salad because she really thought I wasn’t going to have any food for our guests,” she went on to say. “She saw Ryan in his suit outside and she started crying with her potato salad.”

A few people had to be clued in about the wedding before it happened, though.
A side-by-side of a bride and her father walking down the aisle and the same bride kissing her groom at the altar.
A handful of people knew about the wedding. Emily Wren Photography
For instance, they told Ryan’s parents because they almost missed the wedding.

“Ryan’s parents thought this was going to be a ‘young person party,’ so they were going to keep their original plans of going to the beach,” Amy said. “So they found out the surprise beforehand.” 

Ryan’s sister, Dana Nolan, also knew the event was actually her brother’s wedding, so she wasn’t disappointed the event wasn’t her birthday party. She also made the couple’s wedding cake.

Amy also made sure her dad brought a suit to the event so he was prepared to escort her down the aisle, as Philly Mag reported.

The Nolans’ friend, Dan Wiseman, officiated the wedding.

Amy said that Ryan kept her calm and happy on the wedding day.
A bride and groom smile at their wedding altar.
Ryan supported Amy throughout the wedding day. Emily Wren Photography
“Ryan was so wonderful to me. He’s always wonderful to me, so I don’t know why it would be any different on our wedding day,” she said.

“He made sure I had hairspray and champagne and that I was doing OK,” she went on to say, adding that he asked if she needed anything all day long.

The reception was outdoors.
A side-by-side of a wedding tent set up with chairs and a sign that says sliced brisket.
They served barbecue at the reception. Emily Wren Photography
The reception took place under an EventQuip tent that was filled with rentals from Something Vintage Rentals, Lumos Co. lighting, and flowers.

The Nolans also served barbecue from Mission BBQ, keeping one element of the nonexistent birthday party their guests were expecting. 

The reception had a relaxed feel.
A side-by-side of a sign at a wedding and a custom corn hole game.
They played games. Emily Wren Photography
The reception had no assigned seating, and guests played party games, including cornhole using custom boards embossed with the couple’s initials.

The couple also provided coloring materials for kids in attendance at the event.

Nicole Marx of SimplyCole provided signage for the wedding.

Amy said spending time with her loved ones was one of the best parts of the day for her.
A bride and groom cut their wedding cake.
Some couldn’t attend the wedding. Emily Wren Photography
The couple had many friends and family members present, but there were a few people who couldn’t make it.

“I was so happy with how it all turned out, but there were some aunts and uncles who couldn’t come because of various reasons,” Amy said. “But I think that happens with every wedding; some family members aren’t able to make it.”

“But other than that, everything was perfect,” she added.

Amy and Ryan are glad they had a private engagement.
A side-by-side of a groom cradling a bride's face and the couple smiling at each other.
It was special to privately plan their wedding. Emily Wren Photography
“I think for a lot of couples, engagement can be really stressful because you’re getting so much advice and opinions,” Amy said.

“We thought it was wonderful to just be able to forge our own plans and decide on our own the way we were going to handle things without anyone interfering,” she said. 

“He has such a big heart,” Amy said of why she loves Ryan.
A bride and groom kiss in a field as her veil flies up behind her.
Amy loves Ryan’s heart. Emily Wren Photography
“I love Ryan so much. I love his heart,” Amy said.

“He’s the very definition of a soft teddy bear that doesn’t look like one,” she went on to say.

“He’s so loving to all his friends and family,” she said of her husband.
A bride and groom touch their noses together.
The Nolans. Emily Wren Photography
“He’ll do anything for his loved ones,” she said. “So I love that about him.”

You can see more of Emily Wren’s work here.

About the Author
Samantha Grindell