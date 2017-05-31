This couple lived in Google's parking lot for 2 years and saved 80% of their income -- here's how they did it

When Pete D’Andrea landed a job at Google, he and his wife Kara wanted to avoid paying the sky high rent in Silicon Valley. So, Pete and Kara decided to move into Google’s parking lot. After befriending the security officers on campus, the young couple lived in the parking lot for two years and saved around 80% of their income. Pete and Kara tell us how and why they did it.

