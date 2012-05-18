Elderly Couple Gets Booted From Cruise Ship After Skipping Safety Drill

Photo: Courtesy of Seabourn

An 84-year old woman and a 90-year old man were removed from the Seabourn Sojourn this week, after refusing to participate in a safety seminar they already had watched, USA Today reports.The duo were on the second leg of a three-leg cruise and refused to re-watch the safety presentation because the woman was not feeling well. After failing to attend, the couple was escorted off the 450-passenger luxury vessel.



Since the Costa Concordia accident, the International Maritime organisation has instated rules that require cruise ships to hold safety drills within 24 hours of embarkation.

Failing to participate clearly gets you kicked off the ship.

